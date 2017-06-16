Previous Features

Hi! My name is Morris. Lovely to meet you. Yes, indeed Morris as in the car. M-O-R-R-I-S.

Morris? Oh really. In the United Kingdom, it is much more common. Especially as a surname. But in the Netherlands, it is quite unusual. Especially as a girl’s name. My parents decided to call me Morris, after their first car. A 1922 Morris Bullnose, which is still in the family. And one day I will own myself. I must confess, I do like my name and it does suit me in one way or another.

But I am not the only one who is named after a car and/or a car brand. Think for instance about: Mercedes, Morgan, Austin, Dodge, Royce and Cooper. Just a handful of names I could think of. But there are of course many more names.









Are you also named after a car? Or do you know someone who is named after a car or a car brand? Please let us know and share your story!