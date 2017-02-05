Previous Features History SCOOP: Enzo Ferrari's first business years



Ferrari engineer and dedicated car historian Kees van Stokkum is about to publish a most thorough article with lots of new facts on the very first years of Enzo climbing his own designed marketing ladder. From the time Enzo describes himself as "a crying jobless poor half-had orphan on a bench in a Turin park".



While many bookshelves can be filled with books about Enzo and the fabulous cars he created, there are very few that focus on the very beginning of his business career. With surgical precision Van Stokkum has examined hundreds of books and articles on the subject. Based on what he learned he spent many weeks in the archives of Modena and surroundings and found lots of new historical material shedding new light on the early years. While there are many good and very good books, there are also many titles that merely refrase of what's earlier said. A nice trace to distinguish those is the name of one of Enzo's first employers (in 1919) Mr. Giovannoni (10 letters) as mentioned various times by Enzo (like in



Regarding the first years Enzo has not been very clear in various interviews. This has been accounted for by at least two historians.

Van Stokkum has found adverts from Manzini without and with Enzo Ferrari, and now comes the hot cake. Had Enzo completely forgotten how he had started his local business in Modena? Or did he want to hide the truth, for whatever reason? (...) At 25 April 1920 Enzo with a companion Guido Manzoni had registered



It's a lovely detailed article which reads like a good video documentary. The full article including much-much more will appear in the March edition of



Alfa Romeo historian



(with many thanks to Kees van Stokkum to grant us this prepublication, JB. A preview of the first section of the article is to be found under Read More)



Ferrari's Marketing Ladder (by Kees van Stokkum)







1920 ? 1929: Society and business in Modena before the Scuderia Ferrari became reality







Some research of how Enzo Ferrari has put his name in the limelight







1. Considerations and musings.







Enzo Ferrari's life story and how he got involved in motor racing has been told countless times and is mainly, if not completely, based on his autobiography Le mie gioie terribili (My terrible joys for you). This was first published in Italy in 1962 and has been taken both as a source and guidance by many writers on Ferrari matters. It is often ignored, however, that some 3 years before Enzo's personal writings (put on paper by a ghost writer, in fact) appeared on the market, the first extensive history of Ferrari's own start and evolution in the racing world had already been told by Swiss-born author Hans Tanner, who spent part of his life in Modena in the Fifties and got to know the Ferrari environment intimately (The Ferrari, London 1959).



The story of Enzo Ferrari, racing driver, was told in detail 30 years therafter thanks to Giulio Schmidt, an Italian journalist and researcher, who investigated that early period of Enzo Ferrari's life. He has exposed facts and stories to the public eye and has described how Ferrari evolved as a racing driver and how he finally founded his Scuderia (Le Corse Ruggenti, Milano 1988 / translated by Pietro Castiglioni in The Roaring Races, Reading 1990).







Today, looking at the history of Ferrari's development and trying to compare that with the tribulations of some other makes who existed by the will and wish of just one dedicated character (Ettore Bugatti immediately springs to mind), it makes one wonder how a man who portrayed himself as being a rather poor chap after WW 1 was able to participate in motor racing, first as a driver and subsequently as an organizer/entrant. And moreover, to promote to the role of manufacturer of racing cars immediately after WW2 and staying in that position until his death in 1988. His inheritance: a healthy and wealthy organization which produces racing and street -going cars with a name which is continuously referred to, and treated as hallmarks on track and road, even in gloomy periods (from a victory point of view).



How has it been possible for Ferrari to walk on this rope and to develop himself and his accomplishments? How did he survive the many set-backs and pitfalls?



The first stories of how Ferrari started it all were published as articles in magazines (like the UK monthly Motor Racing, January - March 1958) and chapters in books (like Norman Smith's Case History, London 1958) before the Tanner book became available. Those articles usually contained some condensed facts about Ferrari's own racing career and the Scuderia Ferrari years from 1930 until WW2, and then covered the early years and exploits of the young make Ferrari.



The first time that a book about Ferrari came into view happened to be in an article with the headline *Anticipazione su "Alfredo" La vita di Enzo Ferrari in un libro autografico* in the Modenese daily Il Resto del Carlino of 17th August 1956. It told its readers that preparations were made for an autobiography in which Ferrari would tell about his life and about the importance the several Alfredos (his father, his brother and his son - who just had died at 30th June) had held for him. This article was not signed, but it was written in the typical style of the paper's reporter on motoring matters, Severo Boschi. However, this autobiography did not materialize until 6 years later, and in the meantime only Hans Tanner was able to have published his book about Ferrari. It is understood that this was with Enzo's full approval, but on the condition that it was published in English only, and not translated into Italian. Some time thereafter Gianni Rogliatti (who in later years would become the only author with fully approved access to the Ferrari files) took up the idea to write a biography of Ferrari's life and business but this was simply blocked by Ferrari himself, ordering the publisher involved to break off the negotiations with the author - Ferrari obviously did not wish the publication of a biography on the Italian platform until he had staged his own story.



However, from July until October 1962 a lengthy series of articles titled Storia della Scuderia Ferrari was published in the weekly Auto Italiana, and the contents turned out to have been written by the already mentioned Severo Boschi (who claimed to have known Enzo Ferrari since 1923). This can be considered as a pioneer and preparation for Ferrari's own biography which finally was published as a book by Casa Editrice Licinio Cappelli in Bologna, at the end of 1962.







These articles and books have given us an insight in Ferrari's life and how his dedication towards motor racing has been modelled in the course of the years and decades. Starting from Enzo the racing driver, following with Enzo the organizer and finally arriving at Enzo the constructor. Everything seemed to have been told and explained, with one exception: how Ferrari used his arms and elbows to climb this ladder, how he manipulated people and made them collaborating to realize his goal ? to become the Enzo Ferrari of motor racing. This negligence was noticed by Eraldo Sculati, in his review of Le mie gioie terribili in the weekly Auto Italiana of 24th January 1963.



Sculati, who had been Ferrari's racing director in 1956, pointed out that the autobiography included just a restricted summing-up of Ferrari 's personal development as a driver, manager and constructor but lacked in profundity. The main part of the book consisted of Ferrari's views on people, enterprises and events. The reviewer found no answer to the question how Ferrari had evolved in 10 years (1952 - 1962) from a small Modenese workshop proprietor to a world-famous racing car and GT constructor. He called this "il caso Ferrari" - the Ferrari case.



The question was well justified in view of the consultations between Ferrari and Ford, in that same period, about a taking over by the Detroit giant. After these negotiations were cut off by Enzo Ferrari in person some details were leaked to the press, resulting in a summary by Auto Italiana (6th June 1963) about the process. It was supposed that a purchase sum of 10 milliard Italian Lire (abt. 17 million US $) had been offered. This sum was based on an exact account of Ferrari's (business-) real estate, his production and store facilities, machines and stock. The difficulty of valueing Ferrari's goodwill seemed to have been mastered by doubling the inventory account, and finally the Ford management had allotted a bonus, based on non-quantifiable factors.



So in a good 16 years after the first Ferrari had been driven through the Maranello entrance the founder and owner of the firm should be able to capitalize. He had played his role in motor racing since the early '20s, he had shaken hands with a lot of well-known people, he had edited his autobiography and he had passed his 65th birthday. He could make life easier for himself, without any financial burden.



But he choose to do not that. He choosed to proceed.



