An American in Brigstock?

Robert Wenster writes: "Photograph in Brigstock, Northantshire early 1950's, possibly belonging to a US service man stationed locally."



It may be obvious to you lot out there, but to your scribe it is a full mystery in front of a good old telephone boot. But first what's going on in this not so busy street of Brigstock, located somewhere halfway Camebridge and Leicester? It looks like a little girl is escaping from the hands of granny who is trying to get the child into the car. Or maybe she is just returning from school and making a run for the cooky jar of grandma.



All this doesn't help to ID the sleek mid thirties saloon. The not so very clear snapshot at least betrays the presence of a V-shaped radiator, long bonnet, wirewheels with small chrome hubcaps, suicide frontdoors and finally those very long rear wings... For a moment we thought of Humber Snipe, or something Riley, or Standard, but soon rejected these thoughts. Perhaps the answer has more to do with the US background of the suggested owner? We leave it to you more knowledgeable readers. Somethinjg close to Graham maybe?



(text Joris Bergsma)





