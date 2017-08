Previous Features In commemoration of Bertha Benz



Bertha Benz; the woman who we all know. An important person in the Automobile History. She is probably the first lady to drive a car, and she 'founded' the first fuel station. In Germany, during the first weekend of August they held the "Bertha Benz Fahrt". This event takes place every two years to honour the first long distance run of a motor car by Berta Benz, wife of Carl Benz, in 1888.



The event is organized by the "Automuseum Dr. Carl Benz" and the "Allgemeiner Schnauferl Club" and is open for cars built up to 1930 - well they bend it to allow some newer cars of the late 1930s.

The cars had to drive from Mannheim to Pforzheim on Saturday and back to Mannheim on sunday.

