Lady in sports car!

That was the title for this photo for a long time. Or in fact 'Mademoiselle en voiture de sport', as on the back of the photo was written: Chambéry, Clos Savoiroux, Mai 1911. In the Parc du Clos Savoiroux, now a place for peace and meditation, you will find a statue of Jean-Jacques Rousseau (the man who inspired the leaders of the french Revolution and who was also at the roots of the Age of Romanticism). Moreover the parc has a monument to commemorate the victims of the wars of the 20 th century. In 1911 however the age of Romanticism was over, and the great wars hadn't started yet, at least not in Europe. So why not drive your sports car into the parc to pose for this photo, in a time when nature and technology hadn't become fierce enemies yet?



Recently I found out more about the photo. E.g. that the car is a ca 1909 Motobloc, recognizable by the grips on top of the bonnet, and belonged to her father. The family resided at the Château de Beauregard in La Bazoche-Gouet, so sometimes you could spot her in more lady-like outfit. Her name? I still don't know, though I do know now that a certain Adrien Harmand, an artistic painter, was the owner of the castle in the early '20s. If he already was living there around 1910 is still a mystery. But do not worry, the lady will be the subject of another post in the near future, together with another interesting car. This will give me some time to do more research. And of course if you can help me, please share it in a comment.....



