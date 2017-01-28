- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Charron, Girardot et Voight (CGV)
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Citroën
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
F.N.
Fiat
Ford Model A
Ford Model T
Ford V8
Frazer Nash
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Packard
Peugeot
Renault
Riley
Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Stevens Duryea
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
Getting a good picture of the auto speed trials
Alice Austen is one of the first female photographers, and she lived in Staten Island, NY, at a home built by a Dutch sea captain who settled there in the early 1700s. In this photo Alice sits on a wooden fence post; she holds a camera up to her face and looks toward the left side of the photo.
Less concerned with decorum than with getting a good picture of the auto speed trials, Alice perches on a fencepost while Gertrude Tate quizzically watches the second photographer.*
Auto races brought out Alice's fiercest photographing instincts as she climbed a fence to get a good shot of early speed trials on Staten Island. In 1902, Alice in action was almost as great a shock to Staten Island society as an automobile race, for women were expected to keep their feet on the ground and their hobbies in the parlor.**
Of course, this race did not take place in 1902. 1910 is probably more correct.
Can PreWarCar afficionados identify the car?
Question, information and photo by: Don Bosco, USA
* Pictured in Novotny, p. 163
** Ppublished in the 1951 Life Magazine article "The Newly Discovered Picture World of Alice Austen,"
Extra information: typed inscription on the photo owned by the Staten island Historical Society: "Neg. No. B-39-c Old No. B-XXXVI (4x5) / Alice Austen on / Fence Post / [handwritten] Photographing Auto Racing on / Southfield Blvd. / c.1910 / copy negative made / from old faded print / enclosed in this / container / ..."
Friday, 27 January 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 1214 guests and 1 member online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentified
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
AC
Adler
Alfa Romeo
Allard
Alvis
American
American LaFrance
Amilcar
Armstrong Siddeley
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Austro Daimler
Auto Union
Avions Voisin
Bedelia
Bedford
Benjamin
Bentley
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
BMW
BNC
Brennabor
Briscoe
Bristol
British cars
BSA
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Calcott
Chalmers
Chandler
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Cisitalia
Citroën
Clément Bayard
Continental
Coventry - Climax
Crossley
Daimler
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Delaunay-Belleville
Delin
Dennis
Derby
DeSoto
Dixi
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Duesenberg
Durant
E.H.P.
EMW
Erskine
Essex
Excelsior
F.N.
Falcon-Knight
Fial
Fiat
Ford
Ford D
Ford France
Ford GB
Ford Model A
Ford Model T
Ford US
Ford V8
Ford V8 Flathead
Gardner
Germain
Gladiator
GMC
Graham
Graham-Paige
Grégoire
Hanomag
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hispano-Suiza (E)
Hispano-Suiza (F)
Horch
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
Indian mc
Isotta Fraschini
Itala
Jaguar
Jaguar SS
Jewett
Jordan
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lanz Bulldog
Lasalle
Leyland
Lincoln
Locomobile
Marmon
Maserati
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mercedes-Benz
Mercer
Mercury
MG
Miller
Minerva
Moon
Moretti
Morgan
Morris
Morris Commercial
Mors
Moser
Motorcycles
N.a. (not applicable)
N.A.G.
Nagant
Napier
Nash
Nimbus mc
NSU
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Overland
Packard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Pierce Arrow
Pierce-Arrow
Plymouth
Pontiac
PreWarCar
Protos
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet Schneider
Rohr
Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Rosengart
Rover
Rugby
Salmson
SCAP
Simca
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
Solex
SPA
Standard
Standard (England)
Star
Star (UK)
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbo
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Talbot Lago
Tatra
Terraplane
Triumph
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Unknown
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Vandenplas
Various
Vauxhall
Voisin
Vulcan
Wanderer
Whippet
Willys
Willys Knight
Wolseley
Yale
Zündap mc
The people with Alice were known to be wealthy, so I am surprised that they never put a windshield on the car, especially since they are all wearing heavy coats.
I have a Model 30 Cadillac so I can see many differences, so I don't think it is a Cadillac.
Thanks for everyone's response, since the curators at Richmond Town and I would like to correct the information we have about the photo, which is marked circa 1910.
Also the curvature of the front fender, demi-tonneau type cowl and hood louvers are key identifiers.
Still researching!
Don