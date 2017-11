Previous Features London to Brighton run 2017: A great fun event! But never change a winning team...



Singing birds in the rising sun. Reflection on the polished lamps. The sound and fumes of hot steaming engines. A lot of warm clothes (which were certainly necessary, but at least it was dry). In this international event participated approximately 450 pre-1905 cars. Every single one on its way to Brighton, passing the London landmarks and the wonderful autumn sceneries. For many of them tradition or a trip down memory lane. But this year there was one major change, the route. The enthusiastic spectators along the side of the road, the hills and the overtaking pushed the cars to the limit. For every car and participant, a victory upon arrival on Madeira Drive. This is how we would summarize The London to Brighton Veteran Car Run 2017. A great fun event! But never change a winning team...