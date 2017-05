Montlhery: a true PreWar paradise!

(words and pictures: Hubertus Hansmann) A lot more of my photos can be found here ...how would you describe this event in one short sentence? "This event is so magnificent, that even Tazio Nuvolari revived out of his tomb, not to miss this days!" The upshot: There were so many things to be mentioned, that you could write pages and pages and at the end, still half of the impressions would miss, so here are some of my personal highlights: The most exciting machines were the GN specials. Among them Richard Scaldwel's sensational JAP V8 -powered one, Mark Walker's Thunderbug , Tom Waterfield's Dragonfly , the GN Anzani of Duncan Pittaway and of course the fantastic Parker-Special . On the other hand, you can also see highly original GNs , looking very fragile on their thin wheels. Another thing, that makes the Vintage Revival such a special event is to see the drivers, shooing their vehicles around the banked curve, some careful near the bottom, but often daredevilish close to the upper boundary. If you haven?t seen this, you definitely have missed one of the most spectacular things of our hobby! The cars, that hit my heart this year were the stunning HE, the Wolsley racer and a beautiful Crossley . Another personal highlight is of course to meet friends, you only see once or maybe twice a year, if any. And of course you get to know new people who share the same passion. My highlights: Not only on the main event, but also on the parking area in the infield, fabulous (but mostly postwar) automobiles can be found. OK, “can be found” is the wrong term. You can spot them everywhere on the meadows. Lord Bret Sinclair must have visited the event (sadly Danny Wild missed it), we spotted a gorgeous Maserati Ghibli, some Panhard, between dozends of Morgan, two Wiesmann Roadsters were parked, and there was a nice line with an Alfa Romeo SS, a Reliant Scimitar, a magnificent MG Magnette, etc. And you were able to spot the surprisingly resemblance of a Peugeot and a Ferrari The parking area:

OK, I like the old motorcycles, but for that topic, I?m the wrong person to write about. I love to see them, especially on the circuit, with the drivers in their old clothes, but I really don?t have the knowledge for writing more about them. So let?s concentrate on the cars. You might think, that the majority of the vehicles is French, but I think, this year, the British cars topped them. GN and Frazer-Nash were the featured marques and with them, a big flock of three and four wheeled Morgans appeared. And of course, you could spot some Vauxhalls, Bentleys, Rolls-Royce, MG, Austin, AC, BNC, Talbot/Sunbeam, a wonderfull Wolsley single seater and as one of my personal highlights, an absolutely stunning HE . I don?t think, I ever saw only one car of this fantastic brand before. Italy was represented by several Alfa Romeo (including a fantastic saloon) and a stunning racing Maserati. German and American cars were astoninglishy hard to find. But you could not miss the marvellous 1906 Mercedes Simplex, an Auburn 851 Boattail-Speedster and of course the Knox at the PreWarCar booth . Next to PWC, the friends of "The Automobile" had arrayed their pavilion and showed Reg Winstone?s already mentioned Voisin. What a pleasure to see this car again and as the highlight of this years VR, Reg invited me for a drive around the area . Fantastic and a big THANK YOU to Reg! And with that, we change to the French cars. Three Voisin appeared and one of them even took the road to Montlhery with its four passengers on its own old wheels straight from Britain. There were lots of Bugatti, some Delage, a sensational Hotchkiss, two Bedelia, with their funny passenger layout, one of two Delahaye bodied by Chapron for the 1935-1936 Rallye Monte Carlo a Sonia Delaunay inspired very colorful Citroen and not to forget the Leon Paulet, Salmson, Peugeot, Rolland Pilain, Darmont, Renault, Theophile Schneider and a wonderful ArtDeco style Rosengart Supertraction.