Montlhery: a true PreWar paradise!

What a fantastic weekend at MontlheRAIN!



The prelude:

Montlhery... Vintage Revival... the paradise for every prewarcar-afficionado! You just can´t describe the mood in written letters. The sound, the smell, the people, the....



machines. Stimulus satiation for every sense of your body. After 2013 and 2015 it was my third visit at the holy track at the south of Paris and I swear, it will NEVER get boring, even if I saw some of the cars for the third time on the track.