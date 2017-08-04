Previous Features More Beauty!





If we let go our imagination, this could be the case. The two women went to which we know is the Shorncliffe pub or bar. After they had a drink, maybe a few... They were about to set off and go home when they heard in the distance a police car coming from behind. As fast as they could they jumped over the seats and took place in the back of the car, and pretended they were waiting for their chauffeur to drive them home. JAMES! Hurry up! We are waiting for you! As soon as the police car arrived, the cops could not believe their eyes. Two charming ladies in this wonderful and very interesting car, a beautiful setting. This is worth a photograph! They asked the women if they could take a photograph, who of course said yes. CLICK! And the photograph was taken. The rest is history…



What do you think happened on the moment this photograph was taken? Who are these ladies, does anyone recognise the place the photograph is taken? What is in the wicker basket on the running board? Or maybe someone knows more about this specific type of Studebaker.



Use your imagination and please tell us what you think is the story behind the photograph. Or if you know more about the car. Leave a comment, and share your thoughts with other pre-war enthusiasts.



If you have another pub related anecdote, which also involves your pre-war. Please

Which day is it today? FRIDAY! Most of you who regularly visit the website know what this means. Good looking ladies and beautiful cars! This week the ladies do not seems to be mechanics or part of the family portrait. On this photograph, we see two women in the back of a very fine-looking car. Which we think is a 1917 Studebaker. But who are they, and what are they doing there? Quite noticeable is the fact that they sit in the back posing and that there is no one behind the steering wheel or in the passenger seat. It also seems like one of the woman has a dog on her lap. The main question, how did they end up in the back of this Studebaker?If we let go our imagination, this could be the case. The two women went to which we know is the Shorncliffe pub or bar. After they had a drink, maybe a few... They were about to set off and go home when they heard in the distance a police car coming from behind. As fast as they could they jumped over the seats and took place in the back of the car, and pretended they were waiting for their chauffeur to drive them home. JAMES! Hurry up! We are waiting for you! As soon as the police car arrived, the cops could not believe their eyes. Two charming ladies in this wonderful and very interesting car, a beautiful setting. This is worth a photograph! They asked the women if they could take a photograph, who of course said yes. CLICK! And the photograph was taken. The rest is history…What do you think happened on the moment this photograph was taken? Who are these ladies, does anyone recognise the place the photograph is taken? What is in the wicker basket on the running board? Or maybe someone knows more about this specific type of Studebaker.Use your imagination and please tell us what you think is the story behind the photograph. Or if you know more about the car. Leave a comment, and share your thoughts with other pre-war enthusiasts.If you have another pub related anecdote, which also involves your pre-war. Please share it with us!

Photo by Reg Harris Add comment Next > (yes the worlds most valuable car was indeed found in a junkyard)