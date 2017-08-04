- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
AC
AJS mc
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroën
Clément
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
Fiat
Frazer Nash
Harley-Davidson mc
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Minerva
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Riley
Rolls-Royce
Stevens Duryea
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
More Beauty!
Which day is it today? FRIDAY! Most of you who regularly visit the website know what this means. Good looking ladies and beautiful cars! This week the ladies do not seems to be mechanics or part of the family portrait. On this photograph, we see two women in the back of a very fine-looking car. Which we think is a 1917 Studebaker. But who are they, and what are they doing there? Quite noticeable is the fact that they sit in the back posing and that there is no one behind the steering wheel or in the passenger seat. It also seems like one of the woman has a dog on her lap. The main question, how did they end up in the back of this Studebaker?
If we let go our imagination, this could be the case. The two women went to which we know is the Shorncliffe pub or bar. After they had a drink, maybe a few... They were about to set off and go home when they heard in the distance a police car coming from behind. As fast as they could they jumped over the seats and took place in the back of the car, and pretended they were waiting for their chauffeur to drive them home. JAMES! Hurry up! We are waiting for you! As soon as the police car arrived, the cops could not believe their eyes. Two charming ladies in this wonderful and very interesting car, a beautiful setting. This is worth a photograph! They asked the women if they could take a photograph, who of course said yes. CLICK! And the photograph was taken. The rest is history…
What do you think happened on the moment this photograph was taken? Who are these ladies, does anyone recognise the place the photograph is taken? What is in the wicker basket on the running board? Or maybe someone knows more about this specific type of Studebaker.
Use your imagination and please tell us what you think is the story behind the photograph. Or if you know more about the car. Leave a comment, and share your thoughts with other pre-war enthusiasts.
If you have another pub related anecdote, which also involves your pre-war. Please shareit with us!
Friday, 04 August 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 3293 guests and 2 members online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentified
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
AC
Adler
Aircraft
Alfa Romeo
Alvis
American
American LaFrance
American Steam Car
Amilcar
Anzani
Ariel mc
Aries
Armstrong Siddeley
Aston Martin
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Auto Union
Bedford
Bentley
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
BMW
Brennabor
Briggs & Stratton
Briscoe
Bristol
British cars
BSA
Buchet
Bugatti
Buick
Bussing
Cadillac
Calcott
Chalmers
Charron
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Citroën
Clement-Bayard
Crossley
D.F.P.
D.K.W.
Daimler
Darracq
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Delaunay-Belleville
Dennis
DeSoto
Dixi
DKW
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Donnet
Douglas mc
Durant
Erskine
Essex
F.N.
Facel Vega
Fiat
Ford
Ford V8 Flathead
Fordson
Franklin
GMC
GN
Gnome et Rhone
Goliath
Gräf and Stift
Graham
Grégoire
Gutbrod
Hanomag
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hillman Minx
Hispano Suiza
Holden
Horch
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
Indian mc
Invicta
Isotta Fraschini
Itala
Jaguar
Jaguar SS
Jewett
Jordan
La Buire
La Licorne
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lanz Bulldog
Lasalle
Liberty
Locomobile
Marmon
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
MG
Minerva
Moon
Morris
Morris Commercial
Morris Garages
Morris Leon Bollee
Mors
Motorcycles
N.a. (not applicable)
N.A.G.
Napier
Nash
NSU
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Overland
Packard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Plymouth
Pontiac
PreWarCar
Puch mc
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet Schneider
Rohr
Rolls-Royce
Rosengart
Rover
Rugby
Salmson
Saurer
Simca
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
SPA
Standard
Standard (England)
Star
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Tatra
Terraplane
Th. Schneider
Triumph
Turcat-Méry
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Unknown
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Various
Vauxhall
Vermorel
Victoria MC
Volkswagen
Vulcan
Wanderer
Willys
Willys Knight
Willys Overland
Winton
Wolseley
Wurttemburg
Yale
Zündap mc