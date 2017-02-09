Motorcycle Curiosities at Coys

Curiosities at Coys

Take a closer look at the motorcycles on offer at the Coys Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show auction (http://www.coys.co.uk/mcn-london-motorcycle-show-2017#auction-lots) on 18 February 2017, and you will find some interesting curiosities. Whether you want a fully restored quality machine like this 1936 Bianchi (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1936-bianchi-175-freccia-doro-2), an original condition Triumph model H of 1920 vintage (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/c1920-triumph-model-h) or a full restoration project as this 1926 James V-twin (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/c1926-james-model-v-twin), the choice is yours !

Deciding whether to restore or keep this 1927 Brough Superior (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1927-brough-superior-overhead-valve-680) in ‘barn find’ condition will not be easy, but deserves serious consideration. More Brough choice is offered in this rare 1934 680 Junior (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1934-brough-superior-680-junior), one of only 5 known survivors.

A mechanical curiosity is the quirky Zenith Gradua, available in V-twin veteran (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1914-zenith-gradua-770cc-v-twin-jap) or vintage version (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/c1924-zenith-346cc-gradua). Gradua gearchange is by altering the engine pulley opening, but simultaneously moving the rear wheel, to keep the belt tensioned...

Or go for the more conventional 1914 James (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/c1914-james-model-6-4%c2%bchp-combination), which has a beautiful original condition sidecar included. It has the advantage of a powerful 600 cc engine with a proper gearbox and kickstarter, very advanced for this pre-WW I period.

Serious American horsepower can be found in the 1920 Model F (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1920-harley-davidson-model-f) or 1923 Model J Harley-Davidson (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1923-harley-davidson-model-j), while the less-brutal Italians show their stylish designs in this 1936 Benelli (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1936-benelli-250-tn-elastico) and 1934 MAS (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1934-mas-350).

In the selection of veterans, there is a choice between two similar 1912 Triumphs (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1912-triumph-3-5-hp) and (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1912-triumph-3-5hp).

More recent machines from the interbellum include British bikes like this 1934 Sunbeam model 9 (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1934-sunbeam-model-9-twin-port), 1929 Calthorpe (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1929-calthorpe-ivory-ohv-350cc), or ‘oil boiler’ Bradshaw-engined 1923 DOT (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1923-dot-bradshaw-350cc-oil-boiler). Cooling was by splashing oil from the crankcase. Curious indeed !

Our what about this ‘exotic’ Swedish 1930 Suecia (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1930-suecia-350) or 1928 Swiss Motosacoche (http://www.coys.co.uk/cars/1928-motosacoche-350cc)?

Do check out the collectables pages (http://www.coys.co.uk/mcn-london-motorcycle-show-2017-collectables) for period literature to document your restoration or to find some interesting spares.

If your curiosity has been triggered, go to the Excel Centre in London on the 18th, there is plenty of choice for all