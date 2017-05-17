Previous Features Mysterious Minerva from Saxony



In the 1920s, the bulk of imported cars came from U.S. manufacturers, many of which had production lines of their own in Germany. The share of Italian automobiles was also quite impressive at that time, especially.... Fiat managed to sell large numbers of their mass-produced models already early after WW1. Among the French brands only Citroen was able to market considerable numbers of their cars on the right bank of the river Rhine, not the least due to having a factory in Cologne since 1927.



As for Belgian motorcars, Metallurgique was rather successful on the German market before WW1, since the Bergmann Elektrizitätswerke in Berlin built their models under licence. I have quite a number of photos in my collection showing Bergmann-Metallurgique cars with their distinctive radiators on German roads.



However, over the years I was able to find only one photo featuring a vehicle from the Belgian carmaker Minerva with a German registration which I would like to share with you.



I am pretty sure it's a Minerva, as the distinctive badge showing the helmeted head of the goddess can be regognized on the radiator, even if the print is a bit blurry. Also, the shape of the radiator is consistent with a Minerva from the early 1920s, in my opinion.



Unfortunately, I was not able to identify the exact model of this rather bulky looking phaeton. Maybe, the five louvres in the engine hood and the two prominent handles on either side provide a clue. Another interesting feature is the housing of the hood at the rear end of the car - a very "clean" solution (maybe not ideal, if the hood is still damp...).



The number plate suggests a registration in the area around the town of Leipzig in Saxony (eastern Germany). As for the location, the village in the background points to a place somewhere in the South-East of the German-speaking region (including parts of the former Hungaro-Austrian empire).



So, if someone would be able to identify the type of this (presumed) Minerva, that would be great. Any ideas regarding the location where this beautiful shot was made roughly 90 years ago are also highly appreciated.



Words and pictures: Michael Schlenger Fiat managed to sell large numbers of their mass-produced models already early after WW1. Among the French brands only Citroen was able to market considerable numbers of their cars on the right bank of the river Rhine, not the least due to having a factory in Cologne since 1927.As for Belgian motorcars, Metallurgique was rather successful on the German market before WW1, since the Bergmann Elektrizitätswerke in Berlin built their models under licence. I have quite a number of photos in my collection showing Bergmann-Metallurgique cars with their distinctive radiators on German roads.However, over the years I was able to find only one photo featuring a vehicle from the Belgian carmaker Minerva with a German registration which I would like to share with you.I am pretty sure it's a Minerva, as the distinctive badge showing the helmeted head of the goddess can be regognized on the radiator, even if the print is a bit blurry. Also, the shape of the radiator is consistent with a Minerva from the early 1920s, in my opinion.Unfortunately, I was not able to identify the exact model of this rather bulky looking phaeton. Maybe, the five louvres in the engine hood and the two prominent handles on either side provide a clue. Another interesting feature is the housing of the hood at the rear end of the car - a very "clean" solution (maybe not ideal, if the hood is still damp...).The number plate suggests a registration in the area around the town of Leipzig in Saxony (eastern Germany). As for the location, the village in the background points to a place somewhere in the South-East of the German-speaking region (including parts of the former Hungaro-Austrian empire).So, if someone would be able to identify the type of this (presumed) Minerva, that would be great. Any ideas regarding the location where this beautiful shot was made roughly 90 years ago are also highly appreciated.Words and pictures: Michael Schlenger Add comment < Prev (ernst neumann neander an early genius in arts and motoring) Next > (the racer that never raced)