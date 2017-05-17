- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroën
Clément
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
F.N.
Fiat
Frazer Nash
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Minerva
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Renault
Riley
Rolls-Royce
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
Mysterious Minerva from Saxony
In the 1920s, the bulk of imported cars came from U.S. manufacturers, many of which had production lines of their own in Germany. The share of Italian automobiles was also quite impressive at that time, especially....Fiat managed to sell large numbers of their mass-produced models already early after WW1. Among the French brands only Citroen was able to market considerable numbers of their cars on the right bank of the river Rhine, not the least due to having a factory in Cologne since 1927.
As for Belgian motorcars, Metallurgique was rather successful on the German market before WW1, since the Bergmann Elektrizitätswerke in Berlin built their models under licence. I have quite a number of photos in my collection showing Bergmann-Metallurgique cars with their distinctive radiators on German roads.
However, over the years I was able to find only one photo featuring a vehicle from the Belgian carmaker Minerva with a German registration which I would like to share with you.
I am pretty sure it's a Minerva, as the distinctive badge showing the helmeted head of the goddess can be regognized on the radiator, even if the print is a bit blurry. Also, the shape of the radiator is consistent with a Minerva from the early 1920s, in my opinion.
Unfortunately, I was not able to identify the exact model of this rather bulky looking phaeton. Maybe, the five louvres in the engine hood and the two prominent handles on either side provide a clue. Another interesting feature is the housing of the hood at the rear end of the car - a very "clean" solution (maybe not ideal, if the hood is still damp...).
The number plate suggests a registration in the area around the town of Leipzig in Saxony (eastern Germany). As for the location, the village in the background points to a place somewhere in the South-East of the German-speaking region (including parts of the former Hungaro-Austrian empire).
So, if someone would be able to identify the type of this (presumed) Minerva, that would be great. Any ideas regarding the location where this beautiful shot was made roughly 90 years ago are also highly appreciated.
Words and pictures: Michael Schlenger
Monday, 15 May 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 1785 guests and 7 members online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentified
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
ABC
AC
Adler
Aero
Aircraft
Albion
Alfa Romeo
Allard
Alvis
American
Amilcar
Ansaldo
Ardie mc
Aries
Armstrong Siddeley
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Ballot
Bedford
Benjamin
Bentley
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
Biscuter Voisin
BMW
Briscoe
Bristol
British cars
BSA
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Calcott
Chaigneau-Brasier
Chalmers
Chandler
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Citroën
Clément
Clément Bayard
Cletrac
Cleveland
Cottin-Desgouttes
Crossley
Curtiss
Dagrada
Daimler
Darracq
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Delaunay-Belleville
Dennis
DeSoto
DFP - Doriot-Flandrin-Parant.
Diatto
Dixi
DKW
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Douglas mc
Durant
Erskine
Essex
F.N.
Fiat
Ford
Ford V8 Flathead
Fordson
GAR
Gaz
GMC
GN
Gnome et Rhone
Graham
Graham-Paige
Grégoire
Hanomag
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hispano Suiza
Holden
Horch
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
Indian mc
Isotta Fraschini
Itala
Jaguar
Jaguar SS
JAP mc
Jensen
Jewett
Jordan
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lanz Bulldog
Lasalle
Lincoln
Locomobile
Marmon
Maserati
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
MG
Miller
Minerva
Moon
Morgan
Morris
Morris Commercial
Mors
Motorcycles
Motosacoche mc
N.a. (not applicable)
Napier
Nash
National US
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Overland
Packard
Panhard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Pierce Arrow
Plymouth
Pontiac
PreWarCar
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet Schneider
Rochet-Schneider
Rohr
Rolland-Pilain
Rolls-Royce
Rosengart
Rover
Rugby
Salmson
SCAP
Scat
Simca
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
Skoda
Solex
SPA
Spyker
Standard
Star
Star (UK)
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Talbot Lago
Tatra
Tempo
Terraplane
Triumph
Trojan
U.S.
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Unknown
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Various
Vauxhall
Voisin
Volkswagen
Vulcan
Wanderer
Whippet
Willys
Willys Knight
Wolseley
Yale
Zündap mc
As for the suggestion that the vehicle could have been built by Brennabor (Germany's largest car producer shortly after WW1, by the way), I have my doubts.
At first glance, there is some stylistic resemblance to Brennabors of the early 1920s, e.g. the S-Type. Yet the car in the photo lacks any detail typical for the Brennabors of that time.
I still believe it's a special-bodied car from one of the many smaller German marques of which often not even a single photo exists in the relevant literature.
Many thanks for your useful responses. I had already my doubts concerning this "Minerva" despite the distinctive badge on the radiator. So I can at least ditch this idea.
But what else could it be? I would definitely rule out Mathis, since the radiator doesn't look Mathis-like, at all.
I think Bill Sides is right with his suspicion that it could be a car from a German manufacturer.
But even after browsing through my collection of photos and advertisements featuring cars from lesser known German marques like Beckmann, Dixi, Falcon, Ley etc., I couldn't find a match.
So let's hope that this awkward-looking body with its high waistline rings a bell with someone, sooner or later.
Best regards
Michael
P.S. I am also going to post my photos of Metallurgique cars in the near future, so stay tuned, Gillet!
I dont think this car is a Minerva. The Minerva emblem was not placed on the radiator,but on the radiator shell. And the shape is not Minerva eighter. The badge could be Minerva, but that is it.
After ww I they had no wooden wheels anymore. I'm interested in the Metalurgique pictures.