Mystery Monday: a touring bodied car in Sumatra

A new week has started and we begin this week with a mystery car photographed in Sumatra. It is sent in by Thomas Marinus Both, from Switzerland. He told us that he is a frequent reader of Prewarcar.com and after seeing the latest " About what is it quiz 437 " it reminded him of picture that he have found in a family album. "It was taken around 1929 in Malomboe in the by then Dutch colony Sumatra where my grandfather Marinus Evert Both had spent some time before returning to the Netherlands to become a dentist in Bussum. The picture shows my grandfather (white suit, to the right) standing right next to a car which I have not been able to identify so far. My first thought was Fiat, but the angle of the radiator top, the hexagonal (?) radiator badge and the louvres in the bonnet look different compared to the contemporary Fiat models. Also the top line of the radiator looks curved instead of straight."Can you tell what car it is?