Mystery Monday: 5 photo's, many questions....

Lets start the week with a mystery.



Rob Neill is trying to find out about the make & model of five cars that are in photographs at Snowshill Manor, Gloucestershire, National Trust property. What he knows about them: "Charles Wade was a non-driver who lived at Snowshill Manor in the Cotswolds & also owned property on St. Kitts in the Caribbean. His friends would take him out in their cars & we have these five photograhs of vehicles."



This looks like an easy one. You can probably tell us more about all the 5 cars. But we hope you can tell us more: Like can you also identify the date that the photographs are made? And what breed is the horse that you see on the first photo? In what occasion are the photographs shot? Who are the persons on the photo?



We hope that you can give us answers. But if you have more questions as well, please leave them in a comment.

