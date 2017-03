Previous Features Mystery Monday: an Edwardian car



Chris Capes-Baldwin sents in this fantastic Monday mystery. The photo was taken in Belfast, Northern Ireland, probably in 1914. The man at the wheel is Walter Macklin. After the Great War Macklin went on to be a works rider for the Scott Motorcycle company and ultimately ran a well known BMC Workshop. The photo was submitted on behalf of his grandson.



This shouldn't be a difficult one; a very recognizable scoal shuttle. Big Renault-ish radiator



Who can start this week with helping identifying this tourer? Add comment Chris Capes-Baldwin sents in this fantastic Monday mystery. The photo was taken in Belfast, Northern Ireland, probably in 1914. The man at the wheel is Walter Macklin. After the Great War Macklin went on to be a works rider for the Scott Motorcycle company and ultimately ran a well known BMC Workshop. The photo was submitted on behalf of his grandson.This shouldn't be a difficult one; a very recognizable scoal shuttle. Big Renault-ish radiatorWho can start this week with helping identifying this tourer? Next > (almost home after 84000 km in a 1930 hudson)