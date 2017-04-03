New! PreWarLove

Search ads by make

The classic car business is booming and the websites PreWarCar.com and PostWarClassic.com are expending rapidly.
Lots of classic car enthusiasts are visiting our websites every day and are avid collectors themselves. Typically, it is a man’s world and the average classic car collector has passed the middle age by a couple of decades. And regularly, when they pass away, their wives and daughters are....
staying with their carefully sought together collections while not being all too sure what to do with them. They may prefer to keep it but are not sure how to maintain those cars when they are alone.
At PreWarCar.com - PostWarClassic.com we came up with a solution. PreWarLove!
The idea is simple. It’s a dating service for single ladies with car collections, who are looking for somebody who can help them to maintain the cars and spend some good time with them. First dates usually take place at a classic car event.

We already have almost 20 lovely women who signed in. Are you the man who will steal their hearts?

Signing in is simple, send us your name, address, age, your favourite car, the kind of lady you are looking for plus a photo of yourself with a car. Send this to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it and we will treat your request with all the prudence you may expect from us.

The Quiz will be published next week again.

#12 Politi 2017-04-03 16:30
Do you need references?
Do they do a BACKGROUND check?
 
 
#11 Politi 2017-04-02 14:52
I will take anybody.
 
 
#10 Keith Kuehn 2017-04-02 13:46
Ah heck guys, I do this all the time and give rides to anybody who asks. Especially kids, who MUST ask a parent. Who then always comes along. And I must say there have been some spectacularly beautiful ladies ride with their children.....And they always end up happy too!
Put mom in the seat behind, let the kid ask questions and toot the horn. Let parents take a photo of the little one behind the wheel. This works, everyone enjoys
 
 
#9 Vincent Mahy 2017-04-01 11:54
If there's a lady with the looks of a young Carrie Fischer who drives a French cyclecar, e.g. a SALMsON (I don't care if it's a VAL3 or an APR1), I'm in! (... the water)
 
 
#8 Henry Norberhuis 2017-04-01 09:59
If you know of a lady named April i,m in.
Just to keep ik exciting preferably born on the first of April.
 
 
#7 J.Terpstra 2017-04-01 08:29
What a lovely first April joke!
 
 
#6 Tony Hillyard 2017-04-01 07:37
Now that is an original idea. Well done prewarcar/postwarclassic. You did say you would be coming up with some new ideas.

How very refreshing!!!

So what about on-line tutorials on old car maintenance for ladies with older cars? I'm sure we would all learn something.
 
 
#5 Jerome 2017-04-01 07:23
must be a joke!
 
 
#4 pieter veenje 2017-04-01 07:10
Where are the pictures of the girls so i can choose on this 1 april.
 
 
#3 Harit Trivedi 2017-04-01 06:50
Looking at my calendar I see what you are doing. The question is, can married men also take part? And how come no ladt collector leaves her husband a fortune in junk which he can't deal with? Ahh so many questions.
 

Saturday, 01 April 2017

