Previous Features
New! PreWarLove
The classic car business is booming and the websites PreWarCar.com and PostWarClassic.com are expending rapidly.
Lots of classic car enthusiasts are visiting our websites every day and are avid collectors themselves. Typically, it is a man’s world and the average classic car collector has passed the middle age by a couple of decades. And regularly, when they pass away, their wives and daughters are....
staying with their carefully sought together collections while not being all too sure what to do with them. They may prefer to keep it but are not sure how to maintain those cars when they are alone.
At PreWarCar.com - PostWarClassic.com we came up with a solution. PreWarLove!
The idea is simple. It’s a dating service for single ladies with car collections, who are looking for somebody who can help them to maintain the cars and spend some good time with them. First dates usually take place at a classic car event.
We already have almost 20 lovely women who signed in. Are you the man who will steal their hearts?
Signing in is simple, send us your name, address, age, your favourite car, the kind of lady you are looking for plus a photo of yourself with a car. Send this to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it and we will treat your request with all the prudence you may expect from us.
The Quiz will be published next week again.
Saturday, 01 April 2017
Do they do a BACKGROUND check?
Put mom in the seat behind, let the kid ask questions and toot the horn. Let parents take a photo of the little one behind the wheel. This works, everyone enjoys
Just to keep ik exciting preferably born on the first of April.
How very refreshing!!!
So what about on-line tutorials on old car maintenance for ladies with older cars? I'm sure we would all learn something.