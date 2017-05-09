Search ads by make

No glitter or glimmer but some really nice and usable cars


Brightwells Auction
      

On Wednesday 17th, some attractive prewar-cars are offered by Brightwells at their “Leominster Classic & Vintage May 2017”-auction.
So let´s see, what we can find!

No Saoutchik, no Figoni and no Falaschi, no glimmer and glitter, no flamboyant chrome excesses or reptile-leather interiors, no trailer-queens, but some really nice and usable cars, you can have fun with on public roads even today.
For an estimate of £40.000-60.000 we have a nice Railton Straight Eight Sports Cabriolet bodied by Carlton. Railton Cars was founded in 1933 by Sir Noel Macklin and used the buildings of his former brand Invicta in Cobham/Surrey. The “Straight Eight” used a modified Hudson Terraplane chassis and engine. The offered car is of the second series, introduced in 1934 and was built for Lt Col Frederick Llewellyn Scholte in 1935, benefitting of some specially ordered features, like a big boot with a special hinged trunk lid or lightweight Perspex side windows. The car has undergone a nut and bolt restauration and together with the car, you get copies of a bunch of letters between the first owner and Ettore Bugatti.
Or would you prefer a little sportscar? Then you might like the 1935 Austin Seven Nippy. With many upgrades to the “standard”-Seven, thes little cars are great fun to drive (if you fit behind the wheel). Upgrades are for example the revised sports suspension, a close ratio four-speed gearbox, a Zenith 30 VEI carburettor, special inlet manifold, an extra large oil sump or chromidium cylinder head and block. The little Nippy really looks great in its cream/black colour.

For people who like some exceptional technique, a 1928 Crossley built Willys Knight with a 3-litre straight six sleeve valve engine might be a good buy. This “Model 70A”-Saloon looks really nice with its lightweight fabric bodywork. The engine produces 53bhp and what a luck, the horses are already reined by four wheel brakes. A body-off restauration was done during the 1990s and afterwards it has only been slightly used.
Another great offer is the Austin 20 Tourer. The car began its life as a hearse (a nice pun, isn't it!?) and was converted to a four-seat-tourer in the 1980s, but the owner seemed not happy with the new body, as it was again rebodied with a two-seater coachwork. After about 20 years off the road, the current owner carefully recommissioned it last year.
Or maybe you like a low-budget nicely patinated Ruby, a rare “Leatherback” Ford A Fordor Saloon, a Lea-Francis 12/40 P-Type Open Coupe with dickey seat, a wonderful Singer Nine Le Mans or a fully restored Renault NN Tourer!? All of the cars seem to be in good driving order and promise much fun (and not too much work) for the new owners. A complete list of the cars can be found here.

 

Tuesday, 09 May 2017

