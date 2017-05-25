Previous Features Not only flamboyant and stylish, also a pure racer

Villa Erba on the Lago di Coma, will once again be the place where RM Sotheby's will be auctioning off some of the most amazing cars in the world.

As the auction will be during the Concorso d'eleganza Villa d'Este, one of the oldest concourses in the world, the location seriously askes for the best, and most elegant cars there are. RM Sothebys will indeed auction some of the most exclusive cars. Which will look perfect on many concourses.

One of them is a

The looks were influenced by the shape of airplanes. Aerodynamics were important and it looks like the car is in motion, even if it is standing still.

It was not only the look that made the car as famous as it is nowadays, but also the performance is great. Engineer Mr. Lago transformed the T120 into the fast and competing T150 with a better cylinder head and a Wilson preselector gearbox. Also the chassis was a lightweight variant. The SS was a short wheelbase. Talbot Lago was competing with Alfa Romeo and Bugatti.

In 1938 a Talbot Lago Teardrop got 3th during the Le Mans races.

