Previous Features
Not only flamboyant and stylish, also a pure racer
Villa Erba on the Lago di Coma, will once again be the place where RM Sotheby's will be auctioning off some of the most amazing cars in the world.
One of them is a 1937 Talbot Lago T150-C SS 'Goutte d'Eau Coupé by Figoni et Falaschi. The 'teardrop' is a true icon of the streamlining era, with its voluptuous shapes.
The looks were influenced by the shape of airplanes. Aerodynamics were important and it looks like the car is in motion, even if it is standing still.
It was not only the look that made the car as famous as it is nowadays, but also the performance is great. Engineer Mr. Lago transformed the T120 into the fast and competing T150 with a better cylinder head and a Wilson preselector gearbox. Also the chassis was a lightweight variant. The SS was a short wheelbase. Talbot Lago was competing with Alfa Romeo and Bugatti.
In 1938 a Talbot Lago Teardrop got 3th during the Le Mans races.
So not only flamboyant and stylish, but also a pure racer. We are very curious what the car will do this weekend.
Besides this mouthwatering Talbot- Lago, a lot more cars will be on the block. See the whole catalogue here and let us know what is your favourite.
Thursday, 25 May 2017
