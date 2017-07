One car, 44 years, 250,000 miles…

If you live in England then you will probably recognise the car in these photographs. This 1937 Frazer Nash-BMW 319/55 has been owned for the last 44 years by Mark Garfitt, who is certainly not afraid to use the car as its makers intended. In those 44 years Mark has competed in sprints, hill climbs, circuit races, trials, driving tests… driving to and from each and covering a huge amount of road miles in the process. In fact Mark has now covered about 250,000 miles (that’s more than 400,000km) in his car and shows no sign of slowing down. Pay a visit to any VSCC or BMW Historic club event anywhere in the country and, chances are, you will find Mark and his 319/55 there too.

Mark’s love affair with his German sporting car forms the basis for an article in the latest issue of The Automobile magazine, which is out now.



Photographs by Stefan Marjoram