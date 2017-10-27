- Home
Previous Features
Our announcers from China; quite a challenge!?
Promotion is necessary for any event to maintain a steady number of entrants, and there are several ways to go about it. The option to organize a press photo shoot with a group of attractive models is usually reserved for sports car events. Here, the Chinese organization of the 4C rally has taken an innovative approach! The photo was taken in the city of Wuxi, after finishing the second to last day of driving towards Shanghai.
Unfortunately, we have had little opportunity to introduce ourselves to the ladies in this photo. Luckily(as a true car guy) we were able to find out more about the background of the car on the left!
The Rolls Royce Phantom II, entrant number 1, has been the primary eye-catcher for the event. Indeed it is a magnificent sight to see this car navigating its way through hectic Chinese city traffic. We learned that its owner, Mr. Sia from Malaysia, had bought the car only a few years ago, but has already participated in a number of long-distance rallies, most notably the Beijing to Paris rally last year. He proudly talks about the event, especially about the horrifying moment when the distributor caught fire in the middle of the Mongolian desert, due to excess fuel leaking from the mechanical fuel pump. Though initially giving up when seeing the fire, an unexpected repair possibility in Siberia gave new determination. After a lonely journey of eight days, the car could finally catch up to the group in an emotional reunion and finally reach Paris. Well, getting from Beijing to Shanghai clearly wasn't a challenge for him but maybe the ladies are.....
Friday, 27 October 2017
