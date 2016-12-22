Search ads by make

Packing up for Christmas (update: AEC or Daimler?)


All on board? Yes, this is the time of the year to visit family and friends or even better go touring together. Nowadays it may be easier to come together over large distances but back in 1927 men used to live closer to one another and thus would less high-tech machinery suffice. This picture showing a large solid tires coach or omnibus was shot in Hardelot,  North-West, France. We suspect the omnibus itself is of a much earlier date. Quite possible that it is  a rebodied French WWI truck. The clock shaped upper tank should be a good giveaway. What would you think, is it a cast iron or brass radiator? In terms of Xmas a brass bell shape would be the best of course.

#4 philip cordery 2016-12-22 11:37
Has to be a Daimler, the 4 lift handles on the bonnett are important details.
 
 
#3 Mark Dawber 2016-12-22 08:48
Possibly an AEC Y-Type.
 
 
#2 Daniel Cattelain 2016-12-22 07:47
To me, not a french truck, but a 3 tons Daimler 30 HP 1915. The upper tank shape and the bonnet handles are characteristic. As a letter is missing on he number plate, it is difficult to say if this beautiful picture was taken before or after 1928.
Merry Xmas to everyone.
 
 
#1 C.Gillingham 2016-12-22 04:30
I'm sure that's an English built AEC, and it's possible it could be a re-bodied WW1 truck.
 

Thursday, 22 December 2016

