Packing up for Christmas (update: AEC or Daimler?)

All on board? Yes, this is the time of the year to visit family and friends or even better go touring together. Nowadays it may be easier to come together over large distances but back in 1927 men used to live closer to one another and thus would less high-tech machinery suffice. This picture showing a large solid tires coach or omnibus was shot in Hardelot, North-West, France. We suspect the omnibus itself is of a much earlier date. Quite possible that it is a rebodied French WWI truck. The clock shaped upper tank should be a good giveaway. What would you think, is it a cast iron or brass radiator? In terms of Xmas a brass bell shape would be the best of course.