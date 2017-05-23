Previous Features Partytime, but in what car?



Well, we sure hope they only use the car as a place to sit on, as they do in the photo and won't drive after drinking. Otherwise, it will probably not end well. And we will never hear anything from them and the car. We even still don't know the name of this 'couch'. Do you?



What we know about the photo is only the location; taken in the Matopos Hills, near Bulawayo, Southern Rhodesia (now Matobo Hills, Zimbabwe).



Can you tell us what car it is or if you have an idea why they are having a drink, please share it with us.



Photo sent in by Peter Huson, keeper of the archives of the British South African Police.



Add comment

Well, that does look like quite a party they are having there. The reason why they are having a drink is not known to us. It might be that they just caught some smugglers who were trying to sell their stuff from Jamaica. Or maybe one of them is getting maried. Or maybe they didn't have a reason and just had fun.Well, we sure hope they only use the car as a place to sit on, as they do in the photo and won't drive after drinking. Otherwise, it will probably not end well. And we will never hear anything from them and the car. We even still don't know the name of this 'couch'. Do you?What we know about the photo is only the location; taken in the Matopos Hills, near Bulawayo, Southern Rhodesia (now Matobo Hills, Zimbabwe).Can you tell us what car it is or if you have an idea why they are having a drink, please share it with us.Photo sent in by Peter Huson, keeper of the archives of the British South African Police. Next > (the belsize works last words)