Photos when his father was young.

Some great photos were sent by Alistair Dray, taken by his father when he was a young man. His father visited the UK and Europe in 1962-1963. He was 'road crew' for Len Southward, who brought his 1904 Wolsely to UK for London-to-Brighton, and also he followed Bruce McLaren around some of the GP circuits.



The photos are of Mephistopheles resting in the paddock, and another of a fine Alpine Ghost.



Editor: Thank you, Alistair, for these photos. What I really like is that, with photos from old car events, you cannot always see in what year they are made. Yes, the whole world changes, politics change, our hear is getting a bit more grey but the cars will stay the same. And quite often the people in it will dress like they lived in another era.