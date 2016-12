How to get to work in winter....

The Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum is a living museum. Not only static exposure but also showing off machinery in action. They sent in some great examples for the season what we really like. In our part of the world, winter is yet to come, but in the country of Santa's deer the snow is probably knee-deep already.



The first car shown is a 1917 Ford Model T Snow Flyer with tracks and skis, which as far as we know was an aftermarket option. The next one is a Fordson Snow Tractor that currently is under restoration by the crew at the museum. Along with the great collection of pre-war cars ,the Fountanhead is also home to one of the country's finest collections of vintage clothing. Shown are some winter clothes on display.



(photos courtesy Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum, Fairbanks Alaska)