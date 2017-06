Prewar Workshop: a new carburetor jet

Today’s workshop article is about a carburetor with a broken jet. The car performed very badly and was leaking fuel through the break in the jet. The jet was in 2 pieces and needed replacement. It had been broken in half and a copper pipe was inserted to fix the break, but this broke again unfortunately. It’s a brass part with a few bores. One main bore, 3 different fuel jetting sizes and a few threads. A quite simple part but takes some careful measuring to get it correct. Gauging the hole sizes accurately was the most important and most time consuming task. I did this with a full Imperial drill set I have. In the simplest way possible, I tried each drill in the hole until one size larger didn’t fit anymore. There were 3 different hole sizes and one of these was under a 45 degree angle. Supporting the part in the rotary table was another challenge. If there wasn’t enough support, these small drills can easily snap off in a hole. The threads were also quite unusual sizes. I single point threaded both the inside and outside thread for this reason, as I couldn’t find the correct tap and die for these. The end result is a carburetor jet that the car ran on correctly and it starts by a push of the button. Please enjoy the photo album, which is again supported by comments with each photo. If anyone still has any questions about this part, please comment or contact me at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The photo album can be viewed here: >click<