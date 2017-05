Previous Features Prewar workshop: Casting small parts in the workshop

Before I start this article, I’d like to point out that casting metal is easily done with very little tools or equipment. This doesn’t mean that it is safe in any way or smart to neglect safety aspects. In this more than in any other workshop operation, it is very easy to get very badly hurt. What I describe....

here is purely for your entertainment, not a complete manual of how to do things. I use full safety gear like face shield, leather shoes, leather apron and fireproof welding gloves when doing this. Also everything I get close to is guaranteed moist free and suitable for the temperatures I’m handling.



That being said. Todays part is a small casting for a petrol tank. This part went missing when the filler pipe was lost and the tank now needs a new filler pipe. It’s a very easy castable part that would be quite difficult to make on a machine. I choose to make this part from a 3d print.



First I designed the part in CAD, once satisfied, I used my FDM 3d printer to print the part in PLA plastic. The plastic I use for this is not very important since it’s just for shaping the sand form. I print it about 1,5% large to allow for shrinkage in the casting.



Then I fill the sand form. I’ll show you in the photo album how to do this, although there are very good Youtube tutorials on sand casting mold making. In the sand form, I make sure there is a large riser, and if the part was any larger also a couple of smaller vents to let air bubbles out. One important thing is to fill the mold from the underside and let the metal rise up (like communicating barrels) to push air out and get liquid pressure in the part while the metal is still hot.



Then heat up some metal. I use a 3kg electric furnace with thermostat, to get to exact temperatures. I always let the brass heat up to temperature (around 1050 degrees) and when it’s done, I skim the dross and add a little zinc because my experience is that a lot of zinc either boils out (watch out, this stuff is toxic!) or stays behind in the flask because of the low cooking point of zinc.



Then pour the mold, let it cool and the most fun part: break your mold to see the result. Then only machining is left to get your part. Enjoy the photo album here: https://goo.gl/photos/5JFr7ajtRr8YaV2e7





Article by Jos van Genugten



