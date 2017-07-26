- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
AC
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroën
Clément
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
Fiat
Frazer Nash
Harley-Davidson mc
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Minerva
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Riley
Rolls-Royce
Stevens Duryea
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
Prewar Workshop: Trembler coils
In this case, I decided to use trembler coils for this car. The system best known from the Model T Ford. The main advantage of these is that they give a continuous spark as long as the contact is made. Unlike the contact breaker ignition, that charges the coil and releases the spark only once per powerstroke.
The way the trembler does this is that it has a coil inside that acts like an electromagnet. When the trembler is supplied with current, the primary coil charges and magnetizes an iron core its wound around. The magnet pulls open the trembler points that are mounted on top of the assembly.
The trembler points open, causing the current in the primary coil to stop and the magnet to be demagnetized. At the same time, the secondary winding has generated a high tension current which arcs over the spark plug. Demagnetizing the iron core in the primary winding closes the trembler points again and the process repeats. This process repeats multiple times per second which looks as a continuous spark as long as the assembly is supplied with power.
Power to the assembly comes from a distributor on the camshaft. This distributor has a brush that makes contact for a few degrees of rotation, giving the coil a spark for some length of piston travel.
I have included a few pictures of the trembler coil assembly, as mounted to the car. Also there is a video with how the spark looks on the coil, quite impressive!
Photo album can be viewed here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/vg8bYyhEyPgTxurB2
For questions or remarks, please comment on the artice or ask me via This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
Article by Jos van Genugten
Wednesday, 26 July 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 1637 guests and 6 members online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentified
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
AC
Adler
Aircraft
Alfa Romeo
Alvis
American
Amilcar
Ariel mc
Aries
Armstrong Siddeley
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Auto Union
Ballot
Bedford
Bentley
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
BMW
Briggs & Stratton
Briscoe
Bristol
British cars
BSA
Buchet
Bugatti
Buick
Bussing
Cadillac
Calcott
Chalmers
Charron
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Citroën
Clement-Bayard
Crossley
D.F.P.
D.K.W.
Daimler
Darracq
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Delaunay-Belleville
Dennis
DeSoto
Dixi
DKW
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Douglas mc
Durant
Erskine
Essex
F.N.
Facel Vega
Fiat
Ford
Ford V8 Flathead
Fordson
Franklin
GMC
GN
Gnome et Rhone
Gräf and Stift
Graham
Grégoire
Gutbrod
Hanomag
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hillman Minx
Hispano Suiza
Holden
Horch
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
Indian mc
Invicta
Isotta Fraschini
Itala
Jaguar
Jewett
Jordan
La Licorne
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lanz Bulldog
Lasalle
Lea Francis
Liberty
Locomobile
Marmon
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
MG
Minerva
Moon
Morris
Morris Commercial
Morris Garages
Morris Leon Bollee
Mors
Motorcycles
Motosacoche mc
N.a. (not applicable)
N.A.G.
Napier
Nash
NSU
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Overland
Packard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Plymouth
Pontiac
PreWarCar
Puch mc
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet Schneider
Rohr
Rolland-Pilain
Rolls-Royce
Rosengart
Rover
Rugby
Salmson
Saurer
Simca
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
SPA
Standard
Standard (England)
Star
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Tatra
Terraplane
Th. Schneider
Triumph
Turcat-Méry
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Unknown
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Various
Vauxhall
Vermorel
Volkswagen
Vulcan
Wanderer
Willys
Willys Knight
Willys Overland
Winton
Wolseley
Wurttemburg
Yale
Zündap mc