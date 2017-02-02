PreWarWorkshop: a monocylinder repair



In this case there was a cast-iron cylinder that was cracked on a very tiny bridge between the 2 valve plugs. The area has a diameter of some 2,5mm and had been welded multiple times already, but kept cracking again. After each weld, the cracks got worse and a solution had to be found.



Of course this is a single idea of how to solve this and I would be very curious to find out how you would have approached this problem. For future reference, any tips and tricks are most welcome!



In this case, we milled the top 5mm off the cylinder, revealing the crack and start with new material. A 3-layer copper crush gasket, made to my own design by PreWarCar.com advertiser Gaskets-to-Go, is fitted and a new 4,5mm top-plate is made, in the shape of the part that has been milled off. When assembled, the part looks as it did originally, and the cylinder seals perfectly well now.



The 2 large brass plugs on top of the cylinder hold the plate and crush the copper rings and copper gasket for a tight seal. The whole assembly can be fitted with plenty of torque on the plugs to seal everything.



Please view my photo album at https://goo.gl/photos/vBdTzmWCnXq8B2mR6



Article and work by Jos van Genugten