- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroën
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
F.N.
Fiat
Ford Model A
Ford Model T
Frazer Nash
Harley-Davidson mc
Hispano-Suiza (F)
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Minerva
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Rambler
Renault
Riley
Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
PreWarWorkshop: Smaller and smaller
Sometimes we get very large projects in the workshop that require large machines and sometimes it’s the exact opposite. Both have their own challenges. Often on the smaller parts it’s very difficult to clamp it securely in a....machine because there are very few surfaces that can be clamped on securely without damaging the part.
In this case, it’s a fuel tap that’s worn down so much it leaks a lot of fuel. I’ll describe in the article what I did to make it and what it is that makes it challenging. Also, there are a few machining tips that I can describe, so please be sure to read the comments in the photo album if you’re interested in the machining operations.
A fuel tap like this is originally a cast part, but I decided machining it would look equally good after a bit of hand finishing and is easier to make in this case, since a casting has to be machined anyway.
First I started with all the lathe work to get the shape in the part, of course being certain that there is still some material left to do the large rectangle shaped portion in the middle. On the mill the squares en hexes are milled out and the shaping is done.
The second operation is the most critical of this part. The tapered bore in the center has to be accurate and the part that inserts in there has to match exactly, otherwise it will never seal. So I make sure I can do both operations, the boring of the house and the turning of the rod in 1 setup, matching the exact taper. Afterwards, the part is lapped in with very fine polishing grit to get a very tight seal between the 2 surfaces.
After the taper has been turned on the rod, it’s shaped round by hand (as you would in the wood lathe) and finished. The 2 threads at the ends are formed with a threading die, the whole part is polished up and test fitted on the fuel tank for leakages. I left it sitting overnight to make sure nothing came out and it’s ready to go!
Photo album can be viewed here: https://goo.gl/photos/EjVutJW7ZvVfZGr28
Article by Jos van Genugten
Wednesday, 05 April 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 2497 guests and 3 members online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentified
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
ABC
AC
Adler
Alfa Romeo
Allard
Alldays and Onions
Alvis
Amédée Bollée
American
American La France
Amilcar
Ansaldo
Ardie mc
Aries
Armstrong Siddeley
Auburn
Austin
Auto Union
Ballot
Bedford
Bentley
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
BMW
BNC
Briscoe
British cars
BSA
Buchet
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Calcott
Chalmers
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Citroën
Clément
Cleveland
Cottin-Desgouttes
Crossley
Curtiss
Dagrada
Daimler
Darmont
Darracq
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Delaunay-Belleville
Delin
Dennis
Derby
DeSoto
Dixi
DKW
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Donnet
Duesenberg
Durant
Erskine
Essex
Excelsior
F.N.
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
Ford D
Ford France
Ford GB
Ford Model A
Ford Model T
Ford US
Ford V8
Ford V8 Flathead
Fordson
GAR
Gaz
Georges Richard
GMC
Gnome et Rhone
Graham
Graham-Paige
Grégoire
Griffon mc
Hanomag
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hinstin
Hispano-Suiza (E)
Hispano-Suiza (F)
Horch
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
IFA
Indian mc
Isotta Fraschini
Itala
Jaguar
Jaguar SS
JAP
Jewett
Jordan
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lanz Bulldog
Lasalle
Lincoln
Locomobile
Marmon
Maserati
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
Metallurgique
MG
Minerva
Moon
Morgan
Morris
Morris Commercial
Mors
Motorcycles
N.a. (not applicable)
Napier
Nash
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Overland
Packard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Pierce Arrow
Plymouth
Pontiac
Praga
PreWarCar
Protos
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet Schneider
Rochet-Schneider
Rohr
Rolland-Pilain
Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Rosengart
Rover
Rudge mc
Rugby
Saab
Salmson
SCAP
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
Skoda
Solex
SPA
Spyker
Standard
Star
Star (UK)
Steiger
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Talbot Lago
Tatra
Terraplane
Th. Schneider
Triumph
Trojan
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Universal mc
Unknown
UNLISTED MAKE
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Various
Vauxhall
Voisin
Volkswagen
Volvo
Vulcan
Wanderer
Whippet
Willys
Willys Knight
Wolseley
Yale
Zündap mc
Fred V
Good work and very nice pictures! (Is your iPhone still okey? It is a dangerous environment for such a device)
A good restoration job is all these little things.
Well done,
Jos Cox