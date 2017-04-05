Previous Features PreWarWorkshop: Smaller and smaller

Sometimes we get very large projects in the workshop that require large machines and sometimes it’s the exact opposite. Both have their own challenges. Often on the smaller parts it’s very difficult to clamp it securely in a.... machine because there are very few surfaces that can be clamped on securely without damaging the part.



In this case, it's a fuel tap that's worn down so much it leaks a lot of fuel. I'll describe in the article what I did to make it and what it is that makes it challenging. Also, there are a few machining tips that I can describe, so please be sure to read the comments in the photo album if you're interested in the machining operations.

A fuel tap like this is originally a cast part, but I decided machining it would look equally good after a bit of hand finishing and is easier to make in this case, since a casting has to be machined anyway.



First I started with all the lathe work to get the shape in the part, of course being certain that there is still some material left to do the large rectangle shaped portion in the middle. On the mill the squares en hexes are milled out and the shaping is done.



The second operation is the most critical of this part. The tapered bore in the center has to be accurate and the part that inserts in there has to match exactly, otherwise it will never seal. So I make sure I can do both operations, the boring of the house and the turning of the rod in 1 setup, matching the exact taper. Afterwards, the part is lapped in with very fine polishing grit to get a very tight seal between the 2 surfaces.



After the taper has been turned on the rod, it’s shaped round by hand (as you would in the wood lathe) and finished. The 2 threads at the ends are formed with a threading die, the whole part is polished up and test fitted on the fuel tank for leakages. I left it sitting overnight to make sure nothing came out and it’s ready to go!



Photo album can be viewed here:



Photo album can be viewed here: https://goo.gl/photos/EjVutJW7ZvVfZGr28

Article by Jos van Genugten