Previous Features What is it? Christmas Quiz Announcement!





The snow you see here is only 80 years old. The car showing was photographed during the Olympic Winter Games at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bavaria, Germany. No need to answer to this snowed in mystery.



It's just a heads up.

Perhaps this fresh winter snow will wake up your memory and help you producing good answers for the Xmas quiz starting on PreWarCar.com & PostWarClassic.com the day after Christmas. So Monday next.

In the meantime, Happy Holidays! Add comment The snow you see here is only 80 years old. The car showing was photographed during the Olympic Winter Games at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bavaria, Germany. No need to answer to this snowed in mystery.It's just a heads up.Perhaps this fresh winter snow will wake up your memory and help you producing good answers for the Xmas quiz starting on PreWarCar.com & PostWarClassic.com the day after Christmas. So Monday next.In the meantime, Happy Holidays! Next > (ladies having fun in the snow)