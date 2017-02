PWC Workshop: preparing a real cyclecar for Festival of Slowth

Being known for breathing life back into rusty, neglected, and under-powered modes of ancient transport, in the spring of last year I had an interesting contraption delivered to the Gunn & Co workshop for resuscitation. This particular vehicle was a Velocar from the factory of Charles Mochet et Cie of Puteaux, France. The ‘Famile’ model, it was obviously built at a time when health and safety would have been laughed out the door of any Parisian Café! According to the Mochet advert of the time, it was designed as “family transport”, and was able to carry two adults who pedalled, with two small children in the back. Most ancient machines have, during their lives, been through the many hands of carers, bodgers, tinkerers and modifiers. All of these seem to have played a part in the life of this particular Mochet. Interestingly, the modifier had decided that pedal power and the three factory fitted gears were insufficient and had decided to add a little 50cc two stroke engine with clutch. This must have enabled the driver and passengers to travel at least to the next village without having to call for an ambulance because of exhaustion; thus turning it into a true ‘Cyclecar’. Ever keen to have a go and wanting to ascertain what was wrong with the car, a quick road test was needed. Under pedal power, I discovered that only two out of the three gears worked, but at least the brakes did offer some degree of retardation. Five levers are mounted on the steering wheel; two brake levers, one for each of the rear brakes, a hand throttle lever, a clutch lever and a decompressor lever. There is also a gear lever under the driver’s seat, giving the driver far too much to think about, on top of having to steer and pedal at the same time. Now, what about the engine? Would it run? The tank was fuelled, the carburettor primed and tickled. In anticipation, we pushed the Mochet out on the road for a second (powered) test drive. While holding in the clutch and decompressor lever, I pedalled like fury to get up to a speed at which I thought the engine might start. I released both levers and a faint splutter from the engine behind me, brought a gleeful smile to my face! Sadly, it was short lived and quickly turned to disappointment as the engine died. I gathered my breath, re-tickled the carb, opened the choke, re-adjusted the throttle lever and had another go. This time, the little Mochet fired into life and I looked behind me to see the owner’s smile through the trail of blue smoke. Pulling well, the whole car rattled along the road at what felt like 50 miles an hour, which I suspect was more like 10. Before I knew it, I had to turn-around and attempt the return run back to the workshop. I ran through the same starting process and away she went again, this time at what must have been at least 12 miles an hour! Later, over lunch in the local pub, a plan was hatched. I had a rough idea of what needed to be done; it was pretty apparent that it required taking apart, the rolling chassis and engine overhauling, repairs made to the bodywork, and re-assembling in a sympathetic way. The deadline was the French Festival of Slowth in late June. After removing the body, I discovered why I could only find two of the three gears: in order to make the engine fit, the modifier had removed the 3rd gear chain, as it was in the way of the engine drive. One of the engine mounting tubes was also fractured and fell onto two pieces when I removed the engine from the chassis. I subsequently had to sleeve, pin and braze the tube before the engine could be fitted back into the chassis. All the bearings in the hubs, crank assemblies and counter shafts were dry of any lubrication and were also ill-adjusted. These were all dismantled, cleaned, greased, and adjusted; resulting in a free running rolling chassis. The engine, carburettor, and clutch were also dismantled, cleaned, and re-assembled. Missing spokes on the rear wheels were replaced and all the wheels made as true as could be achieved. Brakes were cleaned, new cables run to all the levers and the bodywork was braced, repaired, and refitted. The Mochet Velocar has a very simple tubular chassis incorporating the front and rear axles, these are bolted to the chassis via nice ornate bronze castings. The gearing offers a nod of the hat to GN with a similar sliding dog system, which makes you wonder if the designs of Ron Godfrey and Archie Frazer Nash had an influence on Mochet as it does resemble a GN or Frazer Nash in miniature. With the Mochet fit to go again, it participated at the French Festival of Slowth in June 2016. It is currently waiting for the arrival of Spring in a secret location, ready to give its next passengers a blistering 12 mile an hour experience! It may not be quick, but that really isn’t the point. Being slow, underpowered and amusing to drive is what makes cyclecars, and vehicles like this so endearing to own and drive in today’s modern fast world. Text by Tim Gunn – Photographs by Robin Batchelor