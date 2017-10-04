- Home
Rare thirties MG Discovered by Archaeologists on Salisbury Plain
A rare 1932 MG J2 has proven an intriguing find for both archaeologists and motoring enthusiasts alike after being discovered during excavation work on Salisbury Plain in the UK. The MG motorcar was discovered by a team of archaeologists on the military site of Larkhill and is believed to have been abandoned and subsequently buried within a disused WW2 weapons pit.
Wednesday, 04 October 2017
There were always a selection of Bangers at (or behind) Durrington Service Station, and this one may have been even too knackered for them! That said to take the trouble to take it out and bury it would have taken some effort...most cars would have just been abandoned in a quiet part of the camp & eventually dragged away for scrap!
The engine with this car doesn't appear to be the ubiquitous Ford 10 though.