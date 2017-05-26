Previous Features Introduction of Mrs. PreWarCar!





You are possibly wondering why it is, today I am the one writing for the magazine. I`ll tell you that. Firstly, let me introduce myself. I am....

Mrs PreWarCar, my real name is not important. Since the acquisition of PreWarCar.com, we have visited many dealers, restorers, collectors and car enthusiasts. To meet our friends and introduce the (new) person behind the website. We ended up in places you would not think, you find such wonderful extraordinary historic vehicles. Which probably sounds familiar to you.



You need to know, I am grown up in old cars. My child seat was strapped on the back of the car on a dickey seat. Wind or rain, it did not matter. And as soon as I had my driving license, I am given the opportunity to drive various old cars. In which I have experienced many adventures.



The fact that I am a 'woman' driving these cars, is until today I would say still not "normal". And the "look at her", I hear a lot. Honestly, I must say, it does make a difference if you for instance drive a Morris Minor or a somewhat tougher race car with a bit of speed. But I do think more and more woman get recognition in this man`s world.



Something fun I experienced when we visited and met various people, was that I also met the wives. One of them said to me "so your husband it the one causing all the trouble``. Or another one we hear frequently is, "he looks at least three times a day on the website, it is driving me crazy". And yes, "he is spending all (our /) the money on your website". But it is never "I am also looking on the website", or something like that. As in, one of the ladies. It made me feel like I am the only woman who likes PreWarCar.com. Which I do not believe is true. Because, I personally experienced the old cars always as a family thing. The cars made it possible for both young and old from various generations, to meet people and visit places you would probably not meet or see. Things which you would not even dream of doing. Even though you probably sometimes wish they had not taken place. I know ladies, sometimes this endless waiting, when you (again) broke down. And then he can "easily fix this", but you end up sitting hours on the side of the road (if you are unlucky in the freezing cold and in the pouring rain). Nevertheless, how many times have you experienced something fun. Which you will talk about for a long time? Exactly!



So, are you one of those many men who read the magazine (on a daily basis)? Do you think we as PreWarCar.com also need to do more to attract also women (to safe your marriage)? Even though we already have the Friday Lady called into life.



For once, read your wife this article and show her how to comment. In which she can tell her side of the story. We are curious to hear all of them! Add comment

