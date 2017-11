Previous Features Red and white in spring



This week Friday-Lady seems to enjoy the new Berliet 944 and her new dress in matching colors!

But I think that she´s „just“ the model for the advertise-shooting. And during this, she seems to dream about a grand tour with the new car (and her new dress). Hood and windscreen down and enjoying the warming shine of the spring sun, while most of us begin to prepare our classic cars to store them over the winter season and enjoy some last tours through the colorful autumn woods.

„Her“ car is one of the last Berliet passenger cars. The 944 (9 CV, 4 cylindre 4 vitesse) was introduced in 1933 and offered as „chassis-only“ plus at least six body-styles. The 944 was available as Berline, Coach, Familiale, Commerciale, Cabriolet and for the shooting with our Lady, the most attractive 1933 Roadster, still carrying a body before the facelift during 1934 was used. Production ended in 1935 already, when the 944 was replaced by the similar „9CV-petite Dauphine“. I wonder if one of this pretty roadsters has survived and is still ready for a springtime tour with a lovely lady in a polka-dotted dress...!?



Text and photos by Hubertus Hansmann