Rhodesian hunting party mystery

Another mystery car to start the week. Someone's Dad and Grandad obviously on a hunting trip, with each their own Rhodesian Ridgeback breed hunting dog. However, we would like to know what make the cars are in the photo, although the car with the Salisbury, Southern Rhodesian registration, on the left, is thought to be a Fiat, but of what type and which year?Have a good week! Next > (a fast getaway at lucky collector)