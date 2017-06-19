Previous Features Roch-Brault, a family of motoring pioneers









Roch-Brault is one of these names you could regularly come across in the pioneer years of the motor car in France. Early 1897 Maurice Roch-Brault was 'constructeur' of the Fisson. He participated in the Paris-Dieppe race in July 1897 with a.... phaeton of unknown make, but probably a Fisson. Three weeks later he participated with a 4cv Fisson in the Paris-Trouville race. For both races it is not clear whether he reached the finish or not.



After that he founded the Société Franco-Belge d'Automobiles and the first make he was associated with was Vincke. In France these were called Roch-Brault-Vincke, or sometimes just Roch-Brault. With one of these he entered the 1898 Paris-Amsterdam race (see lead photo), but broke his steering wheel already at the start. In these years he was also involved in the production of the Malliary, of which he owned one in 1900 next to a Vincke. Although he is said to have built cars of own construction, I have serious doubts about this. Apperently he had facilities, where cars could be built or assembled, like the Fisson and later the Vincke.



With partner Torchon his son René was agent for the Belgian make Déchamps, followed by De Dietrich. René's next partner was Degrais, a racing driver who had participated in the Paris-Berlin and Paris-Madrid race. They became agents for Germain and were apparently the driving force for the Germain participation in the Grand Prix of 1907 and 1908, where both Degrais and René Roch-Brault's brother Fran?ois-Marie were part of the drivers team. In 1914 René was 'concessionaire' for Mathis, which was built in that year still on German soil.



What happened to them during or after the first World War is not known to me.



