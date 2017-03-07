Previous Features Ruby or Chummy: it sure will give you a smile



The car every classic car enthusiast knows. Many have owned one themselves, most likely as (one of) their first car(s). The car we are talking about is the one and only Austin 7.

At the



Austin is in the first instance developed to meet the needs of young families. Making motor cars accessible for everyone at all levels of society. After the depression in the UK, this car was a real hit. Whereby many were sold.

Still, today you find affordable cars quite often turned into specials. But if you look carefully, you will also find original ones.



Take for instance the maroon red Chummy. When looking at the photographs, a smile will probably appear immediately. This is a great car for many events!

The other one in the auction is the 1935 Ruby. A Saloon that is slightly bigger. As we said earlier, most of those Saloons are transformed into specials.

Luckily enough, the former owner did restore it back to how the car it originally was. A cute little Saloon.



The Seven was and still is a brilliant car. Pleasant to drive and a lot of fun for the entire family! Besides this, this cute little car makes everyone on the road smile. We hope to see the fun continuing! If you are the lucky buyer, please let us know.



Details:

BrightwellsLeominster Classic & Vintage auctions

Date: Wednesday 8th March 2017 at 12 noon

Location: Easters Court, Leominster, Herefordshire, UK

Add comment The car every classic car enthusiast knows. Many have owned one themselves, most likely as (one of) their first car(s). The car we are talking about is the one and only Austin 7.At the Brightwells auction tomorrow, there will be 2 lovely Sevens on the block.Austin is in the first instance developed to meet the needs of young families. Making motor cars accessible for everyone at all levels of society. After the depression in the UK, this car was a real hit. Whereby many were sold.Still, today you find affordable cars quite often turned into specials. But if you look carefully, you will also find original ones.Take for instance the maroon red Chummy. When looking at the photographs, a smile will probably appear immediately. This is a great car for many events!The other one in the auction is the 1935 Ruby. A Saloon that is slightly bigger. As we said earlier, most of those Saloons are transformed into specials.Luckily enough, the former owner did restore it back to how the car it originally was. A cute little Saloon.The Seven was and still is a brilliant car. Pleasant to drive and a lot of fun for the entire family! Besides this, this cute little car makes everyone on the road smile. We hope to see the fun continuing! If you are the lucky buyer, please let us know.Details:BrightwellsLeominster Classic & Vintage auctionsDate: Wednesday 8th March 2017 at 12 noonLocation: Easters Court, Leominster, Herefordshire, UK < Prev (three neighbours in paris) Next > (mystery monday an edwardian car)