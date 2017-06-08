Search ads by make

Spot the 10 differences #2: Montlhery


Spot the_10_differences_2
This week the second 'Spot the differences'. The photo is taken by Hubertus Hansmann during a wet Vintage Revival Montlhery. What we see is a Morgan and 2 GN's. But can you also see the 10 differences between both pictures? Click on the photo for a better look. Or see every photo seperate here and here.
Next week we will post the answers. Good luck!

The 10 differences of last week were: Bolt stearing wheel first car/ Registration plate 4th car/ Louvre bonnet 3rd car/ Wheel 6th car/ Leather seat first car/ Window above Restaurant/ Rally number 2nd car/ Front bonnet 5th car/ Oil leak cardboard/ Necklet person behind last car.

Comments 

 
#4 Alex Schallenberg 2017-06-08 20:57
Let's start

1. RH Morgan exaust spring missing
2. Morgan Öl filler missing
3. First GN missing pipes? Inside grill
4. Second GN gear leaver missing
5. Behind 2. GN bow over left men missing
 
 
#3 Politi 2017-06-08 19:14
Both views show rocker SHAFTS for each cylinder instead of SIMPLE rocker arms for each cylinder, who stole the arms?
 
 
#2 Max Cowie 2017-06-08 14:15
extra cap on morgan,lefthand exhaust spring on morgan, left hand exhaust safety wire on morgan, vertical spoke missing on morgan, centre car missing hose behind grill,logo missing on sign behind two gentlemen, lever missing on blue car, spoke on steering wheel missing on blue car, man behind blue car has jacket undone,logo on morgan windscreen missing.
 
 
#1 Kevin Atkinson 2017-06-08 09:25
10 found

Handbrake on blue car
yellow sticker in blue car’s windscreen
Spoke on blue car’s steering wheel

Pipes in left hand GN’s grill

Spring around Morgan exhaust
Morgan filler
Missing spoke on Morgan’s wheel
Name on Morgan’s Aeroscreen

Arch around man in background dressed in black
Jacket on man standing next to him
 

Thursday, 08 June 2017

