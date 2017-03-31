Previous Features Stunning lady outdoing mystery car...

Since some of you also appear to be fond of photos showing lovely ladies posing with prewar cars, I thought you'd like this original print from my collection.

This charming young lady has been accompanying me....

....for a quarter of a century now, and she is still my absolute favourite when it comes to tasteful "girls with cars" pictures.



While she is definitely German, I have no idea who could be the manufacturer of the car she is about to enter. It could be both a vehicle from a US marque and a German one, as the American style was all the rage in Germany in the late 1920s and was copied by many domestic manufacturers.



If someone was able to identify the car, that would be fantastic, of course. If not, well, then we could still enjoy that young woman's irrestible smile, think about where she got that spectacular tan from and ask ourselves what has gone wrong in the fashion area since c.1930 when this photo was taken...



