Previous Features
Stunning lady outdoing mystery car...
Since some of you also appear to be fond of photos showing lovely ladies posing with prewar cars, I thought you'd like this original print from my collection.
Friday, 31 March 2017
|
As for the car, I think Francisco's suggestions is particularly worth considering, since the 1929 Pontiac featured exactly that distinctive waistline which is grooved inwards (I couldn't find a better term).
I also liked David's remark on the lens that was probably used when taking this beautiful picture.
Once again, I am amazed by the breadth and depth of knowledge of the prewar-car enthusiasts from all over the world contributing to this unique website.
Finally, let's hope Hugh is right and we'll be able to enjoy the looks of ladies wearing tight long dresses, one day, if the tide turns towards more elegant fashion, again...
0
Some 35mmlenses of the day, Leitz included, tended to accentuate the suntan on skin, without filter. It was one of the reasons why later lenses were 'bloomed' and all current ones tinted.
Vivacious lady all the same.Good composition.
https://www.collectorcarproductions.com/images/lots/TS08/TS08_r142_1.jpg