Stunning lady outdoing mystery car...

Since some of you also appear to be fond of photos showing lovely ladies posing with prewar cars, I thought you'd like this original print from my collection.
This charming young lady has been accompanying me....
....for a quarter of a century now, and she is still my absolute favourite when it comes to tasteful "girls with cars" pictures.

While she is definitely German, I have no idea who could be the manufacturer of the car she is about to enter. It could be both a vehicle from a US marque and a German one, as the American style was all the rage in Germany in the late 1920s and was copied by many domestic manufacturers.

If someone was able to identify the car, that would be fantastic, of course. If not, well, then we could still enjoy that young woman's irrestible smile, think about where she got that spectacular tan from and ask ourselves what has gone wrong in the fashion area since c.1930 when this photo was taken...

Words and photo by Michael Schlenger

Comments 

 
#10 Politi 2017-03-31 15:08
Who said a picture is worth only a thousand words?
 
 
#9 Michael Schlenger 2017-03-31 15:01
Well, this picture seems to inspire quite a discussion...

As for the car, I think Francisco's suggestions is particularly worth considering, since the 1929 Pontiac featured exactly that distinctive waistline which is grooved inwards (I couldn't find a better term).

I also liked David's remark on the lens that was probably used when taking this beautiful picture.

Once again, I am amazed by the breadth and depth of knowledge of the prewar-car enthusiasts from all over the world contributing to this unique website.

Finally, let's hope Hugh is right and we'll be able to enjoy the looks of ladies wearing tight long dresses, one day, if the tide turns towards more elegant fashion, again...
 
 
#8 Jaap ter Linden 2017-03-31 13:17
Graham Paige. (looking at the wheels




0
 
 
#7 David Haywood 2017-03-31 10:24
Don't know about the car, but the girl !
Some 35mmlenses of the day, Leitz included, tended to accentuate the suntan on skin, without filter. It was one of the reasons why later lenses were 'bloomed' and all current ones tinted.
Vivacious lady all the same.Good composition.
 
 
#6 Francisco Carrion 2017-03-31 08:52
It is a 1929 Pontiac, with optional plate wheels.

https://www.collectorcarproductions.com/images/lots/TS08/TS08_r142_1.jpg
 
 
#5 Hugh Ellis 2017-03-31 08:24
Fashions have a habit of returning, Michael- but let us hope our cars remain in fashion!
 
 
#4 Fer Cools 2017-03-31 07:26
Looks like a Opel to me.
 
 
#3 herman van oldeneel 2017-03-31 07:10
Graham Paige 1928
 
 
#2 Keith Kuehn 2017-03-31 03:10
Lovely lady. The car does look american with those wheels, but I don't recognise the "valley" in the bodywork right above the doors. That does not look like a american "styling"
 
 
#1 Mark 2017-03-31 01:14
Looks like a 1929 Chevrolet AC International 2 door sedan to me. Most had black painted headlamp shells. Very popular here in Australia. Why buy a 4 cylinder Ford Model A when you could have a "six" for the same money?
 

Friday, 31 March 2017

