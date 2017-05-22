Previous Features The Belsize works... last words

Earlier we published about quiz #443. Last week we also gave the answer to the quiz. The car we were looking for was a 1920 Belsize Fifteen. The fun thing about these quizzes is, that our loyal readers are always willing to share.... their knowledge, if they know more about a specific car or brand. Which was this time also the case.

One of our attentive friends was able to tell us that the building where the former Belsize works was located is still standing. In Wilson Street, Clayton in the United Kingdom. We checked and discovered that our informant, an elderly but very keen and knowledgeable vintage motor-cycle enthusiast who has long lived in Droylsden, another Manchester suburb adjacent to Clayton. His home being under 2 km from the place Belsize works was located.

Several gable-ends of bays of the building face on to Wilson Street. It`s about 200 meters from that street`s junction with Clayton Lane. See the photograph.



He reaffirmed that he had seen on a number of occasions when the stonework was wet with rain, this lettering, actually reading 'Belsize Showrooms', on the lintel over the main doorway of the most distant and tallest bay in the photograph.

He also told us his own story. About his marvellously restored 1925 Royal Enfield vee-twin combination and an AJS of much the same age. Everything his own work. The second photograph he sends us, shows another Belsize (a 14/30hp 6-cylinder), from his archive.



Do you know any old factory buildings, where (former) car brands were made? Or would you like to share your own remarkable car or motor-cycle story? Please let us know.

