The future is secured: a new young managing director at PreWarCar.com

PreWarCar.com and PostWarClassic.com are growing rapidly. Therefore some structural changes are necessary to keep the high level of service and the daily features that you are used to.



For the last 15 years, Joris Bergsma did a fantastic job with building up a medium that can be considered as the online middlepoint of the classic and vintage car movement. Throughout the years, we have been able to bring tens of thousands of enthusiasts in contact with each other, 'resolved' hundreds of mysteries, facilitated that countless cars found new homes and caretakers, and helped thousands of automobiles to move again - thanks to the thousands and thousands of rare parts that changed hands because of these pages.



And we are planning to keep doing that ... and more.



For this, the company has been looking for a new person to take over the wheel. And we have found one: a youngster with petrol in his blood, grease under his fingernails but also with a young fresh knowledge of digital media and experience in the car business. And we are convinced that we have found the perfect person to ensure a bright future for both PreWarCar.com as PostWarClassic.com.



Laurens Klein will be our new Managing Director, while Joris will focus on the blog.



In the beginning, you will hardly notice the changes within the company. In the near future, we hope to ease and improve the use of both platforms . Therefore, Laurens has attracted new capital primarily to launch a new, state of the art PreWarCar.com – PostWarClassic.com platform later this year.



