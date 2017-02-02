Search ads by make

The future is secured: a new young managing director at PreWarCar.com


Laurens -_Joris_Alvis

PreWarCar.com and PostWarClassic.com are growing rapidly. Therefore some structural changes are necessary to keep the high level of service and the daily features that you are used to.

For the last 15 years, Joris Bergsma did a fantastic job with building up a medium that can be considered as the online middlepoint of the classic and vintage car movement. Throughout the years, we have been able to bring tens of thousands of enthusiasts in contact with each other, 'resolved' hundreds of mysteries, facilitated that countless cars found new homes and caretakers, and helped thousands of automobiles to move again - thanks to the thousands and thousands of rare parts that changed hands because of these pages.

And we are planning to keep doing that ... and more.

For this, the company has been looking for a new person to take over the wheel. And we have found one: a youngster with petrol in his blood, grease under his fingernails but also with a young fresh knowledge of digital media and experience in the car business. And we are convinced that we have found the perfect person to ensure a bright future for both PreWarCar.com as PostWarClassic.com.

Laurens Klein will be our new Managing Director, while Joris will focus on the blog.

In the beginning, you will hardly notice the changes within the company. In the near future, we hope to ease and improve the use of both platforms . Therefore, Laurens has attracted new capital primarily to launch a new, state of the art PreWarCar.com – PostWarClassic.com platform later this year.

Meanwhile have a look at the current team of PreWarCar.com and PostWarClassic.com
 

Comments 

 
#18 Shahzeb Malik 2017-02-02 10:22
Dear Laurens, Best of luck in the new role.. I am sure we will have more and more motoring activities on Prewarcar.com & Poswarcar.com under your leadership. The contribution from Joris especially in Prewar car world is unprecedented and I pray that he keeps motivating us for many many years to come.

Cheers!
 
 
#17 bernard Holmes 2017-02-01 10:28
Dear Laurens and the whole team. We are looking forward to seeing the new developments and wish you well as you set out on a new stage in the life of prewarcar.com. Congratulations .
 
 
#16 Günter Ladda 2017-01-30 15:24
Danke Joris für so viele Jahre Engagement,
gratuliere zu diesem mutigen Schritt.
Willkommen und viel Glück für Laurens und beste Wünsche für eine lange andauernde und immer spannende Zukunft im Dienste unserer gemeinsamen Leidenschaft.
 
 
#15 Jeff Perkins 2017-01-30 02:56
Congratulations to both Joris and Laurens on this new collaboration! Looking forward to even better things from PWC!
 
 
#14 Mike Clark 2017-01-29 23:26
I'd like to say a big thank you to Joris for getting Pre War Cars going and developing it to this point. I also look at it and enjoy it every day - and dream of what I might buy. I even bought one.

Best wishes to Joris and to Laurens for the continued success of the site.
 
 
#13 Don Larkin 2017-01-29 23:15
To my friends Joris congratulations on all you have achieved & Laurens best wishes for the future of Prewarcar & PostWarClassic. Looking forward to many more old car adventures.
 
 
#12 Tony Hillyard 2017-01-29 20:20
I have just read this mornings prewarcar.com header and wanted to congratulate you on your new position. I have absolutely no doubt you will do an excellent job.

Best wishes

Tony Hillyard
 
 
#11 Tim Gunn 2017-01-29 20:18
I look at Prewarcar every day and for someone who sells the odd item and writes the odd article on the website, it offers a great market to european enthusiasts. It is a hugely useful hub for us eccentric’s around the world to be able to escape the daily grind of life. It allows us to dip our toe into our hobby of old stuff and long may it continue. We are all being enticed up the slippery slope of modern day life, so for me, websites like Prewarcar offer a little light relief and keep us dreaming of the next event, the perfect drive, the dream project or part we have been searching for.


Here’s to the next chapter of Prewarcar.com and good luck with taking it further down the road.


Best Wishes, Tim Gunn
 
 
#10 Michael Schlenger 2017-01-29 20:15
Congratulations to Laurens and my best wishes to the whole team of prewarcar.com!

You are doing a fabulous job!
 
 
#9 Hugo Moddrman 2017-01-29 19:31
Welcome to Prewarcar Laurens. Good luck with this challenging but wonderful job!
 

Sunday, 29 January 2017

