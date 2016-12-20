Search ads by make

Previous Features

The search for "L'Automobiliste" by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec


The search for "LAutomobiliste" by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec
A little research of histroy won't hurt in these dark December days. Mr. 'Pugrider' (editor: is he driving this 1907 Speedster? Wow, we envy him!) reports:

 "While researching another Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec image I came across this one entitled L'Automobiliste (The Motorist). The driver is Lautrec's cousin, Gabriel Tapié de Céleyran. He and Paul Guibert (a close friend of Lautrec's) were among the first automobile drivers in Paris. Lautrec drew the image in 1898 and made it into a Lithograph (20-25 total made) to give as gifts. In typical Lautrec fashion, rather than featuring the automobile he focused on the face of his cousin, one of the earliest depictions of the "need for speed" that would define the automotive age. In the background he has a woman calmly walking her dog, ignoring the new contraption belching smoke and likely making a terrible racket.

Thirteen of the original lithographs are in public museum collections, including MOMA, the Smithsonian National Gallery of Art and the Bibliotheque Nationale de France. All well and good, but when I went to find a print - nada. And the search began...

As I searched commercial sites for a print of L'Automobiliste By Henri De Toulouse Lautrec all I could find was a small art card on eBay being sold in England. With no other leads I emailed him and asked if he knew of anyone who was selling a larger print. He checked with a friend, who said he did not have it in his inventory. I told him the original sketch was larger than most of Lautrec's drawings (14x10"), and was detailed enough to warrant a larger printing (likely why he made it into a lithograph). Jonah (the print shop owner) and I worked together, and he confirmed it was one of the most difficult images to locate given the popularity of Lautrec's work. He obtained rights to a high definition scan of the work, and agreed to print it on a sepia background at the largest size his printer was capable of making. He decided to send me the resulting print as a thanks for aiding his search for the image. The final print ended up 36x48", and is amazing. I had it framed and it now hangs in the hallway outside my office downstairs, the only wall space with proper lighting where it would fit. The image is now available on Jonah's web site for peanuts. So there you have it, my contribution to the world of art."

Comments 

 
#2 Pugrider 2016-12-20 03:52
Just wanted to say thanks for posting my story on the Lautrec lithograph, and to pass on an email I just received from Jonah:

hi

"I don't know if you remember me - but you bought a copy of a Lautrec poster about this time in 2015

I am pretty sure you mentioned that you might mention me and my shop in a club or something? Can I ask if you have done so? Because, forgive the French, bugger me about 10 copies have sold in the last 24 hours.

if this is because of you - I just want to say thanks - if its not - I just want to say hi - and Merry Christmas. - Jonah"

Very glad you included the link to his eBay listing, he does top notch work.

Pugrider
 
 
#1 Ariejan 2016-12-19 00:27
It is definitely a very nice period picture, with the essence of automobilism caught by Toulouse-Lautrec. What puzzles me is the car, which is of course of minor importance in the drawing, but still … The car apparently had a bonnet, ruling out most makes and making a Panhard & Levassor the obvious choice. A steering wheel was an option on the Panhard in 1898, and although the presence of the seventh spoke must be artistic freedom, even six spokes as well as the two hand grips seems to go beyond this. Thus making a Panhard less likely again. Any other suggestions?
Another thing is the small comment by the editor, linking to a 1907 Puch. This picture really needs to be recaptioned, as 1907 clearly is a much too early production year for this model. This specific small racing Puch was produced in 1912 for Émile Medinger, who as a works driver would race a Sunbeam in the 1912 French Grand Prix. In 1913 Medinger would produce a cyclecar in England under his own name.
 

Add comment

Sunday, 18 December 2016

< Prev (unknown car used by raf in ww ii in africa)   Next > (about quiz 435 1921 deemster)