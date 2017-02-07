Search ads by make

What to buy at the Paris Auctions
Voisin avions_Aston_martin
The Retromobile show is just one day away. You will not only see the most fantastic cars for sale at the stands but also the Auction Houses will have some very interesting cars on the block. Last week Robin Batchelor made you fell in love with the amazing 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3, which will be the star of the RM Sotheby's action. And today Tony Hillyard will give his view on the auctions of Artcurial and Bonhams.

Tuesday, 07 February 2017

