The ultimate barnfind? Definitely a dream car!

The Ultimate barn find they said... Something we hear quite often, not always correct in our opinion. But in this movie, we can definitely see a fantastic barn find! A car we only dream about finding it in some old shed. Let alone, race it. Enjoy the movie of this Bugatti 35C!



