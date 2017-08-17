Search ads by make

Previous Features

The ultimate car week; Pebble beach



A Concours d'Elegance, a tour, car auctions, car meetings and various forums, all in only 6 days! Yes, this is Pebble Beach!
Something every car enthusiast knows and dreams about, car collectors who hope their car is invited and awarded, sellers who hope their car will bring a few bucks and many many many enthusiasts who hope to see and find their dream car.
Pebble Beach and the Monterey Peninsula in California thrive is each August the centre of the motoring universe.

The event takes place from August 15 till August 20th, 2017. 
If you are going, please send us some photos: >click here<

Comments 

 
#1 Don Risen 2017-08-17 02:47
I've enjoyed the articles and the quizzes that you have posted through the years. There is one preference that I'd like to express since you asked for comments. My interest is particulary for automobiles built between World War I and World War II. I have very little interest in the vehicles over 100 years old.
I'm now 90 years old and have in the past participated in your quizzes. I realize most of your postings are about European cars of which I'm less familiar but I still enjoy reading about them.
Seventy five years ago I acquired my first car, a 1923 Model T Ford touring car. But since it was in poor condition I next had a 1928 Chevrolet Coupe. I have owned a number of cars when I was young that would be considered orphan cars such as a Franklin, an Oakland, two Hudsons, two Packards, etc.
Continue your good work. I will be feasting my eyes on old cars in the Pebble Beach area this coming weekend.
Don Risen, Modesto, California
 

Add comment

Tuesday, 15 August 2017

< Prev (ask for input)   Next > (a mystery swedish made veteran)