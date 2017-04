Previous Features The well used mystery Voisin still exists!



Some weeks ago we published a picture of the "well used" Voisin C24. We wondered, if this car might be the car, that was known to be in the fantastic collection of Robert Corniere and got some interesting comments and letters (even by the momentanous owner of the garden, the pictures were made). The car is indeed the Corniere C24 and it still exists in....

a private collection in France. Next to a quick and very interesting answer by Thierry "Voisin" Auffret, the most unsuspected mails came from Pascal Courteault (author of the "Voisin-bible") and Edward Fallon (owner of a very nice Voisin C4S), who are progressing in a new edition of the 1991-book:

Pascal writes: "(...) This picture is taken in Robert Corni?re garden near Paris in 1964 or 65 I think. (...) The color picture is printed reversed have a look at the original ref corni?re 133. On picture corni?re 132 the car is in such position that the dent in door is not visible hidden by a bush. The others cars are a Packard V12 1917, two de Dion Bouton, an Aérodyne actually in Mullin's museum, a type 44 Bugatti, the man seated is Robert Corni?re.

I was on the steering wheel when the car was brought to the Corni?re Place, it was in rather good condition but the battery was dead. Corniere was towing me with a rope at night when at a road crossing some agricultural tractor with a protruding fork cut the body on the left side. It dented the door also. The last picture, ref caravelle, is me restarting the engine of that car fifty years ago! The car, as far as I remember, is a C24 bearing serial number 47432 and had been manufactured at Voisin in May 1934. The body is fully original from the factory, same for the inside that was with plain grey material I think. (...)."



Fantastic information! Thanks a lot Pascal! Shame on me, as I?ve been sitting vis-a-vis to you in Issy, just two days before the original article was published and I forgot to ask you about the car!



Ed writes: "(...) I would also like to say that Pascal is in the process of re writing the book he did in 1991 and there is so much new information, stories, documents, drawings, pictures that the new book will be a wonderful update and then the most authoritative text ever written on Voisin. I will assist in a small way by helping to gather information on all Voisin's that have not been "captured" for inclusion into the book with a listing of all chassis, engine numbers, bodies etc. and hopefully developing a comprehensive list of all known and surviving cars around the world. (...) we wish to hear from all owners, people that know of cars to tell their friends about our effort.(...) I think it also can be said; if someone wishes to be placed on a list to be contacted as to when the book is going into print and the price has been established, they would be contacted with the details and be on a pre-order list, no money down. We are both very excited about this project and look to complete this effort in a very timely manner. (...)"



Thanks Ed and good luck for your project! I?m very curious about the "new" book and especially about your list of surviving Voisin!



