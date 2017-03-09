- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
AC
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Citroën
Cord
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
F.N.
Fiat
Ford Model A
Ford Model T
Ford V8
Frazer Nash
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Renault
Riley
Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
This weekend at Amelia Island: eclectic collectables
a fine mix) and Gooding & Company (concentrating on mostly 'modern' cars) are present of course.
RM Sotheby's has decided to add to the joy and pre auction stress by organising not just one but two auctions cramped with highlights. One of Friday and one on Saturday. It is quite impossible to be complete so we limit us to a few prewar highlights which struck us while browsing RM's two catalogues.
Not the typical machine to find in Florida is the 1938 H.R.G. Airline Coupe by Crofts, said to be the only coupe ever built by H.R.G. For those attracted by the design but afraid for a possibly cramped interior of the HRG a fine alternative is the 1936 Bentley 4.25 ltr. Airflow Saloon by Gurney Nutting. A dramatic car with room to improve when going back from the current bright red to the original "steel dust" with grey leather upholktery and open rear wheel fenders without spats. Like that the car again will be a awesome Airflow understatement. Moving on to Saturday lot 231, a car that needs nothing except adding a 1000 miles of dust. One of the best looking vintage coupes (see also above) we saw in ages, the 1929 Stutz Model M Supercharged Coupe by Lancefield of London, propelled with a Le Mans worthy straight eight.
Those preferring more subtle european refinement within the eight-pot league may like to check the superior 1936 Lancia Astura cabriolet Tipo Bocca by Pinin Farina. Or the even more rare and very nicely patinated and well used 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Roadster by Vanvooren. Thinking outr of the box one coems to a car that not too many of you would consider before seeing it: the outrageous sharknosed 1938 Graham 97 Supercharged Convertible by Saoutchic. Finally we want to attact your attention to a Bentley which that we don't want to give any extra text as all the words would give the wrong impression that this is one of the countless cobbled-up sports specials, while we really insist that you do some reading effort as this Bentley is the real deal. It will be a most interesting adn entertaining weekend this Amelia.
(text JB, photos courtesy RM Sotheby's)
Thursday, 09 March 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 1812 guests and 1 member online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentified
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
AC
Alfa Romeo
Allard
Alvis
Amédée Bollée
American
American La France
Amilcar
Ansaldo
Aries
Armstrong Siddeley
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Auto Union
Ballot
Bedford
Bentley
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
Bleriot ac
BMW
BNC
Briscoe
Bristol
British cars
BSA
Buchet
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Calcott
Chalmers
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Cisitalia
Citroën
Cleveland
Continental
Corbin
Cottin-Desgouttes
Crossley
Daimler
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Delaunay-Belleville
Delin
Dennis
Derby
DeSoto
Dixi
DKW
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Donnet
Duesenberg
Durant
EMW
Erskine
Essex
Excelsior
F.N.
Falcon-Knight
Fial
Fiat
Ford
Ford D
Ford France
Ford GB
Ford Model A
Ford Model T
Ford US
Ford V8
Ford V8 Flathead
Fordson
Gardner
Germain
GMC
Graham
Grégoire
Hanomag
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hinstin
Hispano-Suiza (E)
Hispano-Suiza (F)
Horch
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
IFA
Indian mc
Isotta Fraschini
Itala
Jaguar
Jaguar SS
Jewett
Jordan
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lanz Bulldog
Lasalle
Lincoln
Locomobile
Marmon
Maserati
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mercedes-Benz
Mercer
Mercury
Metallurgique
MG
Minerva
Moon
Morgan
Morris
Morris Commercial
Mors
Motorcycles
N.a. (not applicable)
N.A.G.
Nagant
Napier
Nash
Nimbus mc
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Overland
Packard
Panhard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Pierce Arrow
Plymouth
Pontiac
Praga
PreWarCar
Protos
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet Schneider
Rohr
Rolland-Pilain
Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Rosengart
Rover
Rugby
Saab
Salmson
SCAP
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
Skoda
Solex
SPA
Standard
Star
Star (UK)
Steiger
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Talbot Lago
Tatra
Terraplane
Th. Schneider
Triumph
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Universal mc
Unknown
UNLISTED MAKE
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Various
Vauxhall
Voisin
Volvo
Vulcan
Wanderer
Willys
Willys Knight
Wolseley
Yale
Zündap mc