This weekend at Amelia Island: eclectic collectables


Those who will be visiting the Amelia Island Concours and preluding festivities are now running in circles if they like to attend all auction previews and sales. As usual Bonhams (offering a fine mix) and Gooding & Company (concentrating on mostly 'modern' cars)  are present of course.
RM Sotheby's has decided to add to the joy and pre auction stress by organising not just one but two auctions cramped with highlights. One of Friday and one on Saturday. It is quite impossible to be complete so we limit us to a few prewar highlights which struck us while browsing RM's two catalogues. 

Not the typical machine to find in Florida is the 1938 H.R.G. Airline Coupe by Crofts, said to be the only coupe ever built by H.R.G. For those attracted by the  design but afraid for a possibly cramped interior of the HRG a fine alternative is the 1936 Bentley 4.25 ltr. Airflow Saloon by Gurney Nutting. A dramatic car with room to improve when going back from the current bright red to the original "steel dust" with grey leather upholktery and open rear wheel fenders without spats. Like that the car again will be a awesome Airflow understatement. Moving on to Saturday lot 231, a car that needs nothing except adding a 1000 miles of dust. One of the best looking vintage coupes (see also above) we saw in ages, the 1929 Stutz Model M Supercharged Coupe by Lancefield of London, propelled with a Le Mans worthy straight eight.

Those preferring more subtle european refinement within the eight-pot league may like to check the superior 1936 Lancia Astura cabriolet Tipo Bocca by Pinin Farina. Or the even more rare and very nicely patinated and well used 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Roadster by Vanvooren. Thinking outr of the box one coems to a car that not too many of you would consider before seeing it: the outrageous sharknosed 1938 Graham 97 Supercharged Convertible by Saoutchic. Finally we want to attact your attention to a Bentley which that we don't want to give any extra text as all the words would give the wrong impression that this is one of the countless cobbled-up sports specials, while we really insist that you do some reading effort as this Bentley is the real deal.  It will be a most interesting adn entertaining weekend this Amelia.

Thursday, 09 March 2017

