Two beautiful young ladies discussing their sparkplugs

Warren Henderson sent us this picture and ask us if we will keep the Friday Lady tradition in life, after the management change. Well, Warren; we are planning to keep doing this. A lovely Lady on Friday, Quiz on Saturday and a Mystery Monday.

Especcialy when Valentines day is coming, we should be happy to see beautiful ladies on our beloved classic cars. The classic car world is still a mans world but luckily you see more and more woman driving cars.

In this photo, the women are sitting behind the steering wheel theirselve. They migh discuss the daily gossips, the children but perhaps they are discussing what oil is best for this car, if the sparkplug is dirty or if they are happy with the adjustments of the carburator.

The weekend is just one day away so you can start thinking about those things at your car, so it will be ready for a ride with your valentine. For now, can you identify the car?

Have a good weekend!