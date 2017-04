Previous Features Two long-distance Delin histories

It is amazing to find out where cars and motorcycles were exported to when new, especially in the early days. Sometimes the most remote places were the destination of export, even of very small marques.



Let us take two machines of the Belgian marque Delin as examples. Having started as a cycle maker, Joseph Delin also went into building cars and motorcycles, this only between 1898 and 1901, when his untimely death put an end to the Delin marque, although his chief engineer Eugène Mathieu went on to build cars as Usines de Saventhem, which later merged with Belgica, and was eventually absorbed by the Excelsior marque.



Around 1899-1900, a Delin car was exported to Uruguay, it was bought by Alejo Rosell y Rius, the son-in-law of the country’s president. It was an Buchet-engined two-seater. He did not really use it much on the open road, but mainly to drive through his zoo...



The Delin motorcycle was bought around 1900-1901 by Rhodesian farmer Edward South, a pioneer of mechanized equipment, for use on his estate, the Warwickshire Farm, north of the Rhodesian capital Salisbury. As petrol had to be brought in from far away – it was still a rare commodity at the time - it seems like the Delin had had little use, and was later converted to an air compressor.



The Delin car survives in the Museo del Automovil in Montevideo, Uruguay and is the oldest surviving car of Uruguay, and the oldest surviving Delin car. Two other Delin cars still exist, one lives in a museum in Sweden, the other was last reported to be in England.



The Delin motorcycle is in the hands of the Vintage and Classic Club of Matabeleland and is currently on display in the Bulawayo Club in Zimbabwe.



One could really question how these buyers ever got to know about this fairly small marque, but the importance of the Belgian contribution to the early motoring industry is clear. In both cases, how amazing that both these machines have survived for the public to still admire them today !



Words and photos: Nick Jonckheere



Add comment Next > (three wheelin)