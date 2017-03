Previous Features Unic tourer on a mystery trip...



This time, I would like to share a prewar car photo from my collection where the identification of the vehicle - or at least its manufacturer - was no problem. "Unic" it says on the radiator, which refers to the company founded in the western suburbs of Paris in 1905 by a certain George Richard who had been building race cars since the turn of the century. Unic appears to have offered a range of touring and utility cars, however, I was unable to identify the exact model of the car in my picture. Most probably its from the L-type range which was developed after WW1. From a stylistic perspective I'd propose 1924 or 1925 as the likely year of manufacture.



What intrigues me - apart from the exact model - is the situation and location where this excellent photo was once taken. At first glance, the landscape might look American, yet we do find similar ones on Southern Europe, e.g. in Spain and on the Balkans. Perhaps, the little train that is running through the picture provides a clue. It appears to be pushed upwards by a very small steam engine. A bizarre, but possibly crucial feature is the wooden sign that the Unic has just passed. Unfortunately, we can only see its backside, but maybe the overall shape rings a bell.



Finally, one more detail should be mentioned: On the original print one can read the sign that is attached to the front window of the Unic. Below the number "15" it says "Reserviert", meaning "reserved" in German. The rest cannot be deciphered.



Is it possible that the four gentlemen in the car are travellers from a German-speaking country who had booked the Unic and its driver for a sightseeing tour? But where?



Words and photos: Michael Schlenger

Add comment Next > (three neighbours in paris)