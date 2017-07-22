Previous Features Unknown make of car and unknown ladies





The quality of the photo looks from the same period as the car. It is not entirely certain if the spare wheel is the same as the 4 other wheels on the car (as they look solid). The bonnet looks round but indeed with a strange cone in the middle. For us the first time we see something like that. What is the function of this part?

The ladies look like they are posing just for the photo. Are they the proud owners? If so, they must be known to many of us.

Please give us your thoughts. Have a good weekend. Add comment

