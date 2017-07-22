Search ads by make

Unknown make of car and unknown ladies


Unknown make of car
Ian Sykes would like to know the make of the car. There is some cone shaped object in the middle of the radiator. We are interested in that as well. But most importantly, who are the ladies sitting in this car?

The quality of the photo looks from the same period as the car. It is not entirely certain if the spare wheel is the same as the 4 other wheels on the car (as they look solid). The bonnet looks round but indeed with a strange cone in the middle. For us the first time we see something like that. What is the function of this part?
The ladies look like they are posing just for the photo. Are they the proud owners? If so, they must be known to many of us.


#4 Harit Trivedi 2017-07-22 06:19
Those wheels may be covers. About 10 years ago I came across similar looking wheels fitted on a car and those were identified as covers. I can't retrieve that photograph now.
 
 
#3 Herman van Oldeneel 2017-07-21 10:51
Hudson Super Six with a body made by Walton Body Company, New York, +/- 1917
 
 
#2 Steve Diggins 2017-07-21 06:08
Well this is very interesting. First off I would say this could be a home made body which looks quite crude in places. What looks like solid wheels at first I think are dirty wire wheels. I don't see any dumb irons, so could it have a front suspension like a Model T? The only thing I can think the cone is for is as a dress up item resembling the spinner of a propeller.
 
 
#1 Milko Maraschio 2017-07-21 03:08
Es un Ford Modelo T speedster.-
 

Friday, 21 July 2017

